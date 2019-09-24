Carpool unicorn BlaBlaCar to buy a bus-booking platform in its 'biggest' acquisition yet

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoinread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Domino's CEO: Delivery business is profitable, so we don't need...

"So unlike a lot of the other restaurant brands, we don't have to ... try to figure out which of these third-party aggregators is ultimately going to be the winner at the end...

Evolveread more

SEC charges Comscore with fraud scheme to overstate revenue

Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...

Technologyread more
Tech

Carpool unicorn BlaBlaCar to buy a bus-booking platform in its 'biggest' acquisition yet

Ryan Browne@Ryan_Browne_
Key Points
  • BlaBlaCar is buying bus-booking platform Busfor for an undisclosed amount.
  • The deal is BlaBlaCar's "biggest" acquisition to date, its CEO says.
  • It will see Busfor's 150 employees join BlaBlaCar.
BlaBlacar co-founder and CEO Nicolas Brusson poses in front of the first low-cost company BlaBlaBus' bus, on June 11, 2019 in Lyon, southeastern France.
Philippe Desmazes | AFP | Getty Images

French carpooling start-up BlaBlaCar has offered to buy Eastern European bus-booking platform Busfor for an undisclosed amount, the company said Tuesday.

The deal is the company's "biggest" acquisition to date and gives it the opportunity to provide a "multimodal" transport marketplace in new regions, CEO Nicolas Brusson told CNBC in an interview.

BlaBlaCar sells a ride-sharing service for long-distance trips across Europe and other places like Russia and Brazil. It's made significant inroads in Russia and Ukraine, and claims to have 25 million users in total across that region.

The firm has also been upping its investment in buses, buying French business Ouibus last year from the country's state rail operator SNCF and rebranding the company as BlaBlaBus.

"Hundreds of millions of passengers uses buses all the time," Brusson said. "It's the dominant — if not only sometimes — transport solutions between cities."

Each morning, the “Beyond the Valley” newsletter brings you all the latest from the vast, dynamic world of tech – outside the Silicon Valley.

Subscribe:

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Busfor operates in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, with offices in Moscow, Kyiv and Warsaw. The acquisition will no doubt boost BlaBlaCar in its ambitions to grab a significant chunk of the ride-sharing market in Eastern Europe.

But Brusson said BlaBlaCar's expansion in the region wouldn't see it compete directly with Uber or ride-hailing firm Yandex.Taxi, which itself is the result of a merger between Uber and Russian internet firm Yandex.

"We don't compete with Uber in any market, whether it's Europe or Latin America, and that's the same in Russia and Ukraine," Brusson said. BlaBlaCar focuses on intercity travel rather than the short-distance trips that players like Uber and Estonia's Bolt operate, he added.

Paris-headquartered BlaBlaCar, which lets people hitch a ride with motorists heading in the same direction, is one of France's top unicorn companies, or private firms with a valuation of $1 billion or more. Its investors include SNCF and venture capital giants Accel and Index Ventures.

The deal will see Busfor's 150 employees join BlaBlaCar, Brusson said. Busfor currently operates 7,000 bus carriers in its respective markets. The news follows Uber's decision earlier this year to buy Middle Eastern competitor Careem for $3.1 billion.

WATCH: BlaBlaCar CEO: Consolidation in the mobility space is 'just starting'

VIDEO3:2903:29
BlaBlaCar CEO: Consolidation in the mobility space is 'just starting'
Squawk Box Europe