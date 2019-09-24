Carpool unicorn BlaBlaCar to buy a bus-booking platform in its 'biggest' acquisition yet

BlaBlacar co-founder and CEO Nicolas Brusson poses in front of the first low-cost company BlaBlaBus' bus, on June 11, 2019 in Lyon, southeastern France.

French carpooling start-up BlaBlaCar has offered to buy Eastern European bus-booking platform Busfor for an undisclosed amount, the company said Tuesday.

The deal is the company's "biggest" acquisition to date and gives it the opportunity to provide a "multimodal" transport marketplace in new regions, CEO Nicolas Brusson told CNBC in an interview.

BlaBlaCar sells a ride-sharing service for long-distance trips across Europe and other places like Russia and Brazil. It's made significant inroads in Russia and Ukraine, and claims to have 25 million users in total across that region.

The firm has also been upping its investment in buses, buying French business Ouibus last year from the country's state rail operator SNCF and rebranding the company as BlaBlaBus.

"Hundreds of millions of passengers uses buses all the time," Brusson said. "It's the dominant — if not only sometimes — transport solutions between cities."