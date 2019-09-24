Here are 4 charts that show China's rise as a global economic superpower

On Oct. 1, China will celebrate its 70-year transformation into an economic superpower — just in time for widespread fears that a trade war with the United States will derail that growth and drag the world economy down with it.

From a markets perspective, a lot is at stake. A July report from the McKinsey Global Institute found that depending on China's engagement with the world in the coming years, economic value of between $22 trillion to $37 trillion could be added or subtracted from the global economy by 2040.

Here are four charts that show how China rose to become today's global economic powerhouse.