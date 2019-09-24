How to change your Memoji in iOS 13 on your iPhone to make it look more like you

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Home price gains stop slowdown in July, according S&P...

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities, however.

Real Estateread more

Stocks rise as optimism around US-China trade increases, Apple...

Stocks opened higher on Tuesday as hope around U.S.-China trade talks increased.

US Marketsread more

Netflix is negative for the year now and analysts are starting to...

Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.

Investingread more

'Billionaires should not exist': Sanders tries to outdo Warren...

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

2020 Electionsread more

A majority of ultra-wealthy expect a recession and are hunkering...

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.

Marketsread more

Trump is surprised when Mnuchin says he asked China to cancel...

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.

Politicsread more

What it would take for Congress to impeach Trump

Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics are calling for an impeachment investigation following a whistleblower complaint. Here's how impeachment would work.

Politicsread more

'People are dying from vaping,' health official says in reporting...

Kansas health officials confirmed a second death in the state tied to vaping, bringing the death toll in the U.S. to nine.

Health and Scienceread more

How to change your Memoji in Apple's new iPhone software

Apple's new iPhone software lets you customize your Memoji with more options than ever before. Here's how to edit your Memoji in iOS 13.

Technologyread more

Trump ordered Ukraine aid freeze before controversial call; more...

Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...

Politicsread more

Labor Department extends overtime pay to 1.3 million US workers

Politicsread more

A new Apple analyst on Wall Street says his peers are...

Wall Street's estimates for the impact of 5G iPhones on Apple are too conservative, according to Jefferies' new Apple analyst.

Investingread more
Tech

How to change your Memoji in iOS 13 on your iPhone to make it look more like you

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • iOS 13 lets you customize your Memoji with lots of hairstyles, hats, earrings and more.
  • Editing your Memoji in iOS 13 is easy and fun.
  • Here's how to change how your Memoji looks in Apple's new iPhone software.
Edit your memoji in iOS 13.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

iOS 13, Apple's big software update that's now available for iPhones, lets you make fun changes to your Memoji. These are the animated characters that you can send through iMessage and use the front-facing camera to reflect what you're doing.

So, if you say, "Hey, how's your day going?" and smile while doing so, you can record your Memoji doing the same thing, and your facial expression and mouth movements will be sent in the Memoji message to your friend. This existed in earlier versions of iOS, but now you can make your Memoji look more like you with custom hair colors, AirPods, accessories and more.

I'll show you how, but first make sure you've updated your iPhone to iOS 13.

Open the messages application and select the monkey icon on the top row.

Tap the monkey icon to pick your memoji.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Tap the menu button represented by the ellipsis on the bottom left.

Choose this icon to edit your memoji in iOS 13.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

You'll see a screen that looks like this. Tap the edit button:

Choose edit on this screen.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Now you'll see this. Choose your skin color, freckles or beauty mark.

Pick your skin color, tone, freckles and more.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Swipe along the top of the screen to change your hairstyle, eyes, head shape, nose and more.

Pick your hairstyle and hair color.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

On the ears tab you can add earrings or AirPods:

Pick your earrings, or even AirPods.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Pick things like eyewear:

Edit your Memoji eyewear in iOS 13.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

And headwear:

Pick your headwear. There's a lot to choose from!
Todd Haselton | CNBC

That's it! Tap the "done" button on the top-right of the page when you're finished. Now, when you're in a message, just select the monkey icon and choose your Memoji. Tap the face to send a picture, or tap the record button to send a video with audio.

VIDEO1:0701:07
Apple unveils iOS 13 at WWDC kickoff event
Power Lunch

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech product news.