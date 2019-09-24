How to change your Memoji in iOS 13 on your iPhone to make it look more like you

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities, however.Real Estateread more
Stocks opened higher on Tuesday as hope around U.S.-China trade talks increased.US Marketsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics are calling for an impeachment investigation following a whistleblower complaint. Here's how impeachment would work.Politicsread more
Kansas health officials confirmed a second death in the state tied to vaping, bringing the death toll in the U.S. to nine.Health and Scienceread more
Apple's new iPhone software lets you customize your Memoji with more options than ever before. Here's how to edit your Memoji in iOS 13.Technologyread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
iOS 13, Apple's big software update that's now available for iPhones, lets you make fun changes to your Memoji. These are the animated characters that you can send through iMessage and use the front-facing camera to reflect what you're doing.
So, if you say, "Hey, how's your day going?" and smile while doing so, you can record your Memoji doing the same thing, and your facial expression and mouth movements will be sent in the Memoji message to your friend. This existed in earlier versions of iOS, but now you can make your Memoji look more like you with custom hair colors, AirPods, accessories and more.
I'll show you how, but first make sure you've updated your iPhone to iOS 13.
That's it! Tap the "done" button on the top-right of the page when you're finished. Now, when you're in a message, just select the monkey icon and choose your Memoji. Tap the face to send a picture, or tap the record button to send a video with audio.