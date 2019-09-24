India's surprise tax cut spurs questions about offsetting lost revenue, economic impact

Roadside barber Ranjit (R) shaves a customer's beard under the flyover in Amritsar on September 22, 2019.

India's unexpected tax cut raises questions about how the government will make up for the lost revenue, one economist told CNBC on Monday.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that corporations in India will be taxed at an effective rate of 25.75%, down from 30%. The Indian government has estimated that the estimated lost tax revenue would be 1.45 trillion Indian rupees (about $20.45 billion) — about 0.7% of India's GDP — according to economists.

The figures released by the Indian finance ministry are "very fair" in "conceding" that a gap exists, Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, told CNBC on Monday.

Varathan said, however, that the "elephant in the room" was the question surrounding where the ongoing offset for this loss in tax revenue will come from.

"That's the question left unanswered in the entire announcement about tax cuts," he said.