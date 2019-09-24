After Iran's strike on Saudi oil, US, China and Russia must join forces to prevent drone terror attacks

Smoke is seen following a fire at Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019.

It may have cost a few million, but the Sept. 14 drone and cruise missile attack on Saudi Arabia exacted immediate economic damages measured in billions. The burning fields and twisted metal illuminate risks that could cost the world trillions.

That very asymmetry, and the ability to circumvent traditional military defenses, may open a new era of global terrorism. In the long run, the United States, China and Russia may have the most to lose – and the greatest incentive to create a new regime against drone and cyber terror.

The attack on the Abqaiq processing facility and Khureis field knocked out production of 5.7 million barrels a day, 60% of Saudi Arabia's production. In a day, the world oil price jumped 15%, to over $69 per barrel. Yet, with Saudi Aramco's assurance to meet market commitments and restore full production, oil crawled back to the mid-$60s.

This seeming resilience in oil markets obscures a new era of global insecurity – in the Middle East and for the world's global powers.

Start with the Middle East. Many expected Saudi Arabia to retaliate immediately against Iran. Iran has announced it would respond in turn. Washington has gone from "cocked and loaded" to seeking a "peaceful resolution." Some question whether America is abandoning commitments to protect energy flows in the Gulf.

These seeming prevarications reflect the uncertain impact of further actions. If a retaliatory cycle starts, where does it stop? What is the risk that it spills to soft targets in the United States or Europe?