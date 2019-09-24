Skip Navigation
Top Stories
A majority of ultra-wealthy expect a recession and are hunkering...

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.

Netflix is negative for the year now, and analysts are starting...

Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.

'Billionaires should not exist': Sanders tries to outdo Warren...

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

There's a theory retiring boomers cashing out will cause a market...

Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.

As store closures accelerate, Goldman Sachs says Amazon will reap...

The rate of store closures is accelerating, and this, along with faster shipping and strengthening consumer spending, is driving consumers to spend online.

Trump tells UN he will not accept a 'bad' trade deal with China

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump struck an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.

Jim Cramer says Netflix 'has become an open sore to this market'

The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.

Consumers should avoid e-cigarettes amid vaping illness outbreak,...

U.S. House lawmakers called an emergency hearing looking into a mysterious lung disease that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's UN speech

The 81-year-old Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on...

Computer analysis of CEO transcripts points to an economic...

The latest proof of a U.S. economic slowdown is in, and this time it came from a computer analysis.

Israel reportedly bans flavored vaping pods as it weighs total...

Israel's Ministry of Health says it is imposing an immediate ban on sales of flavored cartridges of oil used in the smoking devices.

Home price gains stop slowdown in July, according S&P...

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities.

Jim Cramer says Netflix 'has become an open sore to this market'

Maggie Fitzgerald
The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.

"Netflix has become an open sore to this market," said CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday.

Netflix went into negative territory for the year on Monday as increased competition in the streaming wars and a slump in subscriber additions worried investors about the future of the highly-valued technology stock.

"In order to keep up with the other companies, they think they have to spend more," said Cramer. "I often think, no, they have to be a little more clever with their spend."

Shares of Netflix have tanked nearly 30% since early April when Disney announced the low $6.99 price for its new streaming service, Disney+, set to launch in November. Streaming launches from Apple, AT&T's WarnerMedia, NBC and HBO are also on the horizon, making for a crowded streaming space.

Before the announcement of Disney+, there were periods of time when Netflix's market cap was higher than Disney's. Now, Disney's market cap is double ($238 billion) Netflix's market value ($116 billion).

Further weighing on the stock, last month Netflix was hit by a rare loss in U.S. subscribers and a large miss on international subscriber adds in the second quarter, which sent the stock cratering, suffering its longest losing streak in five years.

"The signs-ups are going to start going down and this thing's controlled by the sign-ups," Cramer said of Netflix.

Cramer said if he owned Netflix's stock he would sell it. Shares of Netflix sunk 2.5% on Tuesday.

Netflix isn't the only overvalued stock that Cramer is warning investors about.

On Monday, Cramer said investors need to be cautious as more and more stocks are being valued based on measures other than the revenue or earnings numbers. Cramer even likened the current market conditions to the dot-com bubble, when internet stocks rose and eventually collapsed, shedding nearly 80% of value within seven months in 2000.

"You have to be skeptical of markets, entire markets, where more and more stocks are valued on something other than earnings," said Cramer. "The more stocks that trade on weird metrics, the more likely it is that the market's overvalued."

Disclosure: NBC is part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.