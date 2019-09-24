New accounts aim to help you beat inflation. But you have to work for your money

Chances are, your savings are getting eaten up by inflation.

That is because the average interest rate on a traditional savings account is 0.1% annual percentage yield. Meanwhile, the U.S. inflation rate is currently 1.7%.

To help combat that problem, more companies are providing high-interest accounts to help you get a higher return on your money.

And for some of those products, there is a catch: You will have to work for those higher rates.

This week, a venture capital funded start-up company named Beam is launching a mobile-only account to consumers. Through the account, savers can earn anywhere from 1.7% interest all the way up to 7% APY daily.

More from Personal Finance:

Choosing between a savings and money market account

There's a savings crisis and many don't know how to fix it

Budget tricks to help you make most of money you have

But just how high their rate climbs depends on how much an account holder does to boost it.

That can include visiting the app daily for savings tips or inviting friends to join the Beam mailing list.

If those friends end up funding their own accounts, that provides another boost to the saver who invited them. If friends put money in their accounts that pushes a user's rate even higher.

The idea is to give savers more control over their money, according to Aaron Du, co-founder and CEO of Beam.

"If you contribute, you should earn more," Du said. "It shouldn't be everyone getting the same rate, which is the current status quo right now."