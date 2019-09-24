Oscar Munoz: I may be United CEO but my flights get diverted, too

United Airlines is looking into ways to better warn travelers of bad weather, CEO Oscar Munoz told CNBC on Tuesday.

"We're sort of wanting to revolutionize how we deal with weather. Whatever we need to do to not make you as uncomfortable as weather currently does for people," Munoz said. "We all wish Mother Nature was on our payroll."

Munoz told "Squawk Box" he was recently diverted to Grand Rapids, Michigan, while en route to Chicago. He didn't say how long he was delayed.

"It was one of those days in Chicago where it was just difficult," he said.

No matter your status, Munoz said, flight diversions can happen to anybody. He said he took the moment to stand up to speak to United customers and explain the situation.

"People shared food. They brought out bags of taffy," he said. "It was a wonderful event. You can make difficult issues easier."

Positioned near his seat from the back of the plane, Munoz said he took the opportunity to explain to customers who likely hadn't recognized him.

"The more to the front of the cabin you are, the more people know you and recognize you," he said. "Toward the back there are a high percentage of people that don't fly very often. We have to make sure people who don't fly often are communicated to in a way that's practical, reasonable and logical."