3 small money mistakes that can turn into big ones

All of us make poor money decisions and while many seem innocent at first — drinks with friends, a sudden shopping spree — these bad habits can end up costing you in the long run. CNBC asked its employees to offer some of their most common money mistakes. Staffers gave various answers but there were three avoidable consumer habits that topped the list: dining out, credit card debt from college, and impulse purchases.

Dining out

A CNBC national survey in partnership with SurveyMonkey, conducted in June 2019 examined the spending behavior of over 2,000 Americans. While more than half, 54%, believed they were savers, 28% of respondents said they spend more than $200 on takeout and food delivery each month. CNBC's own Kelly Evans and Dominic Chu both admit that they should be dining out less and saving more. "My biggest money mistake — I am eating it," said Evans, anchor of "The Exchange." Food purchases are a bigger problem than you may think. A survey conducted by LendEDU found that 49% of millennials spend more on dining out than they put towards retirement. Many young people straight out of school likely haven't set up a retirement account, especially if their employer does not offer an employer-sponsored program, Mike Brown, a research analyst at LendEDU, told CNBC Make It. "They have likely been paying for coffee and dining out for quite some time. So it would make sense that a solid contingent is spending more each month on one thing than saving for retirement." The obvious answer to lowering dining out costs is cooking more meals at home and bringing your lunch to work. Preparing meals at home can not only save you money but reconnect with the food you eat every day.

Student credit card debt

A common response from CNBC staffers: Their biggest money mistake was made in college, and it was not taking out a student loan. It was credit card debt they accrued after opening an account as a student. "They offer you a free t-shirt if you open up a credit card. The credit card debt lasted a lot longer than the t-shirt did," said one CNBC staffer. Data from CreditCards.com.report finds that people with consumer debt are often enticed by credit card sign-up bonuses, zero-percent interest offers, and cashback programs. Recent research from the New York Federal Reserve reveals that credit card delinquencies are on the rise. Among Americans age 18 to 29, credit card delinquencies of 90 days or greater surpassed 8% of balances, hitting an eight-year high. More than half of those in their 20s (52%) now have credit cards, compared with only 41% in 2012. Dan Primack, business editor at Axios, pointed to the overall strength of the American economy as a factor increasing debt levels. The Great Recession is a distant memory to many of today's college students.



Impulsive purchases