These FAFSA mistakes can negatively affect your financial aid

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities, however.Real Estateread more
Stocks opened higher on Tuesday as hope around U.S.-China trade talks increased.US Marketsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics are calling for an impeachment investigation following a whistleblower complaint. Here's how impeachment would work.Politicsread more
Kansas health officials confirmed a second death in the state tied to vaping, bringing the death toll in the U.S. to nine.Health and Scienceread more
Apple's new iPhone software lets you customize your Memoji with more options than ever before. Here's how to edit your Memoji in iOS 13.Technologyread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
In just a week, it'll be time to apply for college financial aid.
Oct. 1 marks the first day for students and their families to apply for grants and other aid for the 2020-21 school year through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
More than 18 million applicants filled out the FAFSA form during the 2017-2018 season, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
Students should submit the paperwork as accurately and as early as possible. "If you apply for aid later, you might miss that priority deadline," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingforCollege.com.
Avoid these three mistakes, each of which could lead to higher costs for higher education.
One of the worst mistakes students and families can make is not applying via the FAFSA, said Todd Weaver, treasurer of the Higher Education Consultants Association.
Families erroneously believe that if they fall into a certain income bracket, they're ineligible to receive aid, he said.
In reality, each family's financial situation is judged on an individual basis.
"It really depends on so many parts," he said. "I'd like to see parents and children apply no matter what."
In one case, Weaver said he consulted with a family with annual income over $355,000. They were still eligible for aid because they had three children attending college at the same time.
During the 2017-2018 school year, the average amount of aid for each full-time equivalent student was $14,796, according to the College Board. Of that amount, grant aid accounted for $8,974.
High school graduates in 2017 missed out on $2.3 billion in federal grants because they didn't fill out the FAFSA at all, according to an analysis by personal finance website NerdWallet.
If you're searching for state financial aid, you'll also need to file the FAFSA in a timely fashion.
That's because state aid is finite. "There are over a dozen states where it's on a first-come, first-served basis until it runs out," said Kantrowitz — Alaska, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont and Washington.
Those states have a fixed allocation of funding that's available until it's depleted, which means if you're late on your FAFSA, you may have to settle for loans instead of grants, Kantrowitz said.
Avoid these common errors as you fill out the FAFSA:
Cut down on application mistakes by using the IRS data retrieval tool, which electronically populates your FAFSA with your federal tax return data.
Give yourself time to apply for an FSA ID — a user name and password that you'll need to fill out the the form — as it can take up to three days to receive, said Lisa Bleich, founder and president of College Bound Mentor.
More from Personal Finance:
How much advisors should invest in alternatives to make a difference
Schools could do more to help college students who are parents
Where the 2020 Democratic candidates stand on student debt
Above all, keep your cool.
Here are some other common mistakes to avoid: not completing the entire FAFSA form; not using the correct website; not filing the FAFSA form by the deadline; not using your FSA ID to start the FAFSA form; and not reporting all required information.
"Take a deep breath and know that people go through this every year," said Weaver. "It's not as challenging as people make it out to be."