These FAFSA mistakes can negatively affect your financial aid

In just a week, it'll be time to apply for college financial aid.

Oct. 1 marks the first day for students and their families to apply for grants and other aid for the 2020-21 school year through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

More than 18 million applicants filled out the FAFSA form during the 2017-2018 season, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Students should submit the paperwork as accurately and as early as possible. "If you apply for aid later, you might miss that priority deadline," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingforCollege.com.

Avoid these three mistakes, each of which could lead to higher costs for higher education.