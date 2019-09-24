Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference following Tuesday's midterm congressional elections at the White House in Washington, November 7, 2018.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to rail against Democrats on Tuesday, seconds after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into his alleged violations of the law.

The president, in a series of tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Trump, who had delivered an address to the United Nations General Assembly hours earlier, lamented that "Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean" the work done at the U.N. "with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage."

"So bad for our Country!" he tweeted.

Pelosi, who had long resisted calls from within her caucus to move forward on impeachment, announced Tuesday that she has directed the six Democrat-led committees in the House to proceed with their already-open investigations of Trump "under that umbrella of impeachment inquiry."