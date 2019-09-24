US-China trade talks will resume in two weeks, Mnuchin says

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
As China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 1, CNBC takes a look at the rise of the Asian giant through the years — and projections of where it's headed.China Economyread more
Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.Market Insiderread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
In its second attempt to list its Asian business in Hong Kong, brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has priced its initial public offering at HK$27 apiece, according to a CNBC source.China Marketsread more
Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...Real Estateread more
Shareholders are accusing Tesla of improperly valuing the SolarCity deal, providing flawed analysis and misleading investors.Technologyread more
The FAA says each country's regulator will decide when the Boeing 737 Max can return to the skies as the grounding of Boeing's best seller, edges toward its eighth month.Airlinesread more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the two country's negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week's deputy-level...World Politicsread more
Stocks were barely changed. American Express gained, but Netflix was a notable laggard.Marketsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for trade talks in two weeks.
"It's actually, I think, it's not next week, but the following week we'll be having those talks," Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network, adding that the two country's negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week's deputy-level meetings.
Earlier on Monday Mnuchin had told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the trade talks would resume next week.