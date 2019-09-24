Your first trade for Tuesday, September 24

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities, however.Real Estateread more
Stocks opened higher on Tuesday as hope around U.S.-China trade talks increased.
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.
More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.
Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics are calling for an impeachment investigation following a whistleblower complaint. Here's how impeachment would work.
Kansas health officials confirmed a second death in the state tied to vaping, bringing the death toll in the U.S. to nine.
Apple's new iPhone software lets you customize your Memoji with more options than ever before. Here's how to edit your Memoji in iOS 13.
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified...
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike.
Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Regional Banking ETF.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of Ulta Beauty.
Guy Adami was a buyer of McDonald's.
