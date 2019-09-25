Altria CEO says vaping industry is at 'pivotal moment' as it fends off an onslaught of public backlash

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.Politicsread more
The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...Politicsread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.Health and Scienceread more
The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.Housingread more
Designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding stores and selling fewer products in discount outlets are paying off for Nike.Retailread more
Surface temperatures for the world's oceans are rising at an alarming pace, causing "heatwaves" and accelerating sea levels that threaten fishing economies.Environmentread more
EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.Retailread more
Juul is suspending much of its U.S. advertising as it fends off mounting investigations tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.Health and Scienceread more
The call for Marathon Petroleum to split into separate businesses is gaining momentum among activist investors.The Faber Reportread more
Boeing, still stinging from harsh criticism that it failed to focus on safety while developing the 737 Max, is establishing an aerospace safety committee on its board...Airlinesread more
The vaping industry is at a critical juncture right now as e-cigarette companies face an onslaught of regulatory and public backlash amid a deadly outbreak of a vaping lung illness and soaring rates of teen use, Howard Willard, CEO of tobacco giant Altria, said Wednesday.
Federal, state and local health officials across across the U.S. have started banning flavored e-cigarettes as hundreds of people across the country fall ill to the vaping lung disease, which has killed at least nine patients in recent weeks.
U.S. health officials have warned consumers to stay away from all vaping products, both nicotine and THC, until they can figure out what's making people sick.
The "flurry of alarming media headlines about lung illnesses and vaping" have sewn confusion in the public over the health risks of tobacco, he said in a speech Wednesday at the Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum in Washington, D.C. He urged other tobacco manufacturers to help educate the public.
"From the confusion about the role of nicotine, to the misinformation regarding the relative risks of different products, you have a role to play in helping tobacco consumers make informed decisions," he said in his prepared remarks. He said the next steps the industry takes "are critically important."
Altria invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in vaping giant Juul late last year, placing a huge bet on the vaping company.
"This is a pivotal moment for the industry and strong leadership and action are urgently needed," Willard said. "Because we must acknowledge that a key component of harm reduction – vaping – is at an inflection point."
Earlier Wednesday, Juul announced CEO Kevin Burns was stepping down and would be replaced by former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite.
"I've worked closely with K.C. at Altria for many years and am confident in his leadership and integrity and that he will help JUUL urgently confront and reduce underage vaping," Willard said.