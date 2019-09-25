Amazon is about to unveil a bunch of new Alexa products

Amazon kicked off its annual hardware event on Wednesday where it unveiled a new Echo device, alongside other announcements.

The company launched a new Echo Dot, which starts at $59 and includes an LED display with a clock underneath the device's fabric casing. It's available for pre-order today, while the existing Echo Dot will continue to be available for purchase.

Amazon also revealed new Alexa features, including one that uses neural engines to allow the digital assistant to mimic celebrity voices. For 99 cents, users can choose from a range of celebrities like actor Samuel L. Jackson. The feature is set to roll out later this year.