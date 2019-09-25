Amazon is about to unveil a bunch of new Alexa products

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
Amazon kicked off its annual hardware event on Wednesday where it unveiled a new Echo device, alongside other announcements.
The company launched a new Echo Dot, which starts at $59 and includes an LED display with a clock underneath the device's fabric casing. It's available for pre-order today, while the existing Echo Dot will continue to be available for purchase.
Amazon also revealed new Alexa features, including one that uses neural engines to allow the digital assistant to mimic celebrity voices. For 99 cents, users can choose from a range of celebrities like actor Samuel L. Jackson. The feature is set to roll out later this year.
The company typically uses the event to refresh its Echo family, as well as reveal new devices that integrate its Alexa voice assistant. During last year's event, Amazon announced 15 Alexa-enabled products, including a microwave, a wall clock, an amplifier and a receiver, among others.
This time around, Amazon is likely to reveal even more ways that users can interact with Alexa. The company could launch a pair of Alexa-powered wireless earbuds with fitness-tracking capabilities, alongside a bulkier Echo device with improved sound quality, sources told CNBC.
Launching a pair of Alexa-powered earbuds would enable users to interact with Amazon's voice assistant while they're on the go. Rivals like Apple's Siri or Google Assistant have the advantage of being embedded in smartphones, which can be used on the go, whereas Amazon's Alexa has so far been limited to use inside the home, via voice-activated speakers and smart devices.
It comes as Amazon is working to increase user engagement with Alexa, as part of a broader effort to fend off competitors. Amazon continues to have a foothold in the smart speaker space, controlling 70% of the market, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. However, rivals like Google are catching up.
-- CNBC's Eugene Kim contributed to this report.