Beijing opens sprawling, starfish-shaped second airport as Chinese air travel demand grows

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Amazon is about to unveil a bunch of new Alexa products

The company is hosting its annual hardware event in Seattle on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have 'any time'...

Marketsread more

Postal compromise close as US pushes for global mail reforms

Jean-Paul Forceville, the chief negotiator for France's La Poste, tells CNBC the probability is "pretty high" that a compromise is reached this week to reform the 144 year-old...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

Why Trump asked Ukraine's president to look into CrowdStrike

The company, CrowdStrike is a security software vendor that went public earlier this year.

Technologyread more

Senate votes again to block Trump's national emergency over the...

Democrats forced the vote Wednesday in part to put pressure on GOP senators who voted in favor of Trump's declaration earlier this year.

Politicsread more

Disney names new leadership for Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two days after Disney said Catherine Powell would be leaving the company and her position as president of Disney Parks West would be eliminated, the company has shed more...

Entertainmentread more

Analyst upgrades 3 homebuilders, but says entry-level price is...

Sales of newly built homes in August hit the second highest level in over a decade. Those numbers were released just after a homebuilding analyst upgraded Toll Brothers,...

Real Estateread more

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Manhattan DA won't get Trump tax returns — for now — as judge...

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office is investigating how the Trump Organization — President Donald Trump's company — recorded a hush money payment made to...

Politicsread more
Airlines

Beijing opens sprawling, starfish-shaped second airport as Chinese air travel demand grows

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Key Points
  • China built Beijing Daxing International Airport to handle 72 million passengers a year.
  • China is expected to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest air travel market around 2024, according to IATA.
  • The Zaha Hadid-designed Daxing airport cost about $17 billion, according to the airport.
This photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows the terminal of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

China's monument to booming air travel demand opened Wednesday: a sprawling starfish-shaped airport in southern Beijing that could handle up to 100 million travelers a year.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping ahead of the People Republic of China's 70th anniversary on Oct. 1, is meant to ease pressure on the older Beijing Capital International Airport, which handled more than 100 million passengers in last year, second in the world to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest.

Journalists walk at the terminal hall after the launching ceremony for the new Daxing International Airport ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, China September 25, 2019.
Thomas Suen | Reuters

China is expected to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest aviation market, according to the International Air Transport Association by the mid-2020s, and to handle some 1.6 billion air travelers a year by 2037. China is also developing passenger jets in a bid to take on industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

Staff members walk inside Beijing Daxing International Airport during its first day of operation on September 25, 2019 in Beijing, China.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Daxing was designed by the late architect Zaha Hadid, in a starfish-shape with five concourses and four runways, with plans for up to three more in the future to handle 620,000 flights a year. It cost the Chinese government around $17 billion, according to the airport, and was completed in less than five years.

The terminal building stretches out over 700 million square meters, more than 15% larger than terminal areas at London Heathrow. In addition to China Southern and China Eastern, British Airways and Finnair are planning to fly out of Daxing.

Simulated passengers participate in the fifth comprehensive drill at Beijing Daxing International Airport on August 30, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Chen Xiao | Visual China Group | Getty Images