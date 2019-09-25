Beijing opens sprawling, starfish-shaped second airport as Chinese air travel demand grows

This photo taken on June 28, 2019 shows the terminal of the new Beijing Daxing International Airport.

China's monument to booming air travel demand opened Wednesday: a sprawling starfish-shaped airport in southern Beijing that could handle up to 100 million travelers a year.

Beijing Daxing International Airport, inaugurated by President Xi Jinping ahead of the People Republic of China's 70th anniversary on Oct. 1, is meant to ease pressure on the older Beijing Capital International Airport, which handled more than 100 million passengers in last year, second in the world to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest.