Best Buy CEO Corie Barry wants to 'double down' on its strategy, despite disruptions such as tariffs

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said it's time for the company to double down on its strategy. "We're the last consumer electronics retailer, and we offer unique advantages to both our vendors and our customers," Barry said in an interview with CNBC. "If you're going to hinge on a strategy that's built around these unique customer relationships, I think you actually double down on it in times of ... disruption." Barry, who previously served as Best Buy's chief financial officer, took over as CEO in June. She is the first woman to lead the Minnesota-based company, and, at 44, she is the youngest female CEO in the Fortune 100. Her predecessor Hubert Joly joined Best Buy in 2012 and set to work on creating a plan to turn around the company. He pivoted to focus on its in-home advising service, building a health-care technology business and growing partnerships with tech behemoths including Amazon. On Wednesday, Best Buy will hold its first investor day in two years at the New York Stock Exchange. The retailer will update the financial community on how this strategy will evolve. It also will discuss its five-year financial forecasts, which include hitting $50 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2025 at a 5% operating income rate — implying a compound annual revenue growth rate of about 3%. Despite its recent success, Best Buy faces headwinds from the Trump administration's trade policies on goods made in China. Sixty percent of Best Buy's cost of goods sold are subject to tariffs, though Barry has said that could go down to around 40% next year based on a number of mitigation strategies underway with both its vendors and the retailer itself.

Tariffs prompt conservative forecast

Best Buy's financial forecast has some "conservatism" built in to account for the possibility that consumer spending is curtailed as a result of tariffs, and the disruption it could cause. The big question that remains unanswered is what the long-term impact will be of the trade policy. "I have not personally talked to the president, but our teams have clearly been engaged with the administration," Barry said. "We've been part of the public comment process, and our goal is to do as much as we can to help educate [regarding] the implications, particularly for consumer electronics, and then ultimately for the consumer, when you're talking about tariffs of this magnitude." The most recent tariff list, referred to as List 4, levies a duty of 15%. Levies on a portion of the list went into effect on Sept. 1. These items include TVs, headphones and smartwatches. The rest of the list will go into effect on Dec. 15. But when asked how it's impacted costs, and ultimately, the prices shoppers pay at Best Buy, it's not entirely clear exactly which items are subject to tariffs, Barry explained. "The lists themselves are still in the process of being stabilized. We've spent a ton of time, and we have excellent teams combing these lists, but they are not easy to read," she said. Once it's determined what is subject to a tariff, Best Buy then considers how it might mitigate the costs, which is also a moving target. "We're working closely with our vendors. We're bringing product in early. We're talking about mitigation strategies. You're continuing to see supply chains move," she said. Once these strategies are in place, the last step is to consider whether, and where, to raise prices. Barry acknowledged the retailer looks at its portfolio and tries to find products where consumers are less likely to show sensitivity to price increases. However, with nearly all consumer goods made in China now subject to tariffs, it's harder to do. "You're going to see here heading into holiday, it's actually going to be very hard to track directly through a perfect 10% or 25% tariff," Barry said.

No consumer slowdown in sight