Congress grills FDA for dropping the ball on vaping even as teen use surged

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.Politicsread more
Wall Street is instead worried what the impeachment inquiry could mean for Trump's trade agenda, including the USMCA and China talks.Marketsread more
The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...Politicsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.Marketsread more
CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.Marketsread more
Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.Technologyread more
The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.Marketsread more
Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.Financeread more
The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...Politicsread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.Health and Scienceread more
The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.Housingread more
A top ranking House Democrat blamed a spike in teen e-cigarette use and an outbreak of a deadly vaping illness on a 2017 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to delay its review of those products.
"I firmly believe that many aspects of the youth vaping epidemic could have been addressed if the FDA had moved forward with reviewing all e-cigarettes on the market when it first had the chance two years ago" Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said at a hearing on vaping Wednesday.
"Here we are over two years later, and unfortunately my concerns have come to fruition," Pallone continued.
The FDA has come under fire recently from lawmakers and public health groups for dropping the ball in regulating the vaping industry, even as teen use soared.
The hearing marks the first time the FDA acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless has spoken to Congress since U.S. health officials identified a mysterious lung disease related to vaping that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.
Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin recently told Sharpless to take "decisive action" to curb teen vaping or resign.
Under former Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, the FDA pushed back the deadline to start reviewing e-cigarettes to 2022 from 2018. A U.S. district court sided with public health groups that sued the agency for shirking its duties, ordering the FDA in July to start its review next year.