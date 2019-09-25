CrowdStrike CEO says his company is 'nonpartisan' after Trump brought it up to Ukrainian president

George Kurtz, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, was at a meeting Wednesday morning when his email inbox was suddenly bombarded with news alerts.

"I'm like 'what, what? What's going on?'" Kurtz told CNBC in an afternoon interview in San Francisco. "I had no idea."

Kurtz's inbox was blowing up and he got bombarded with text messages from friends after CrowdStrike's name appeared in the summary of a July call between President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, president of Ukraine. The White House released the summary amid pressure from House Democrats, who have placed Trump's conversation with Zelensky at the center of an impeachment inquiry.

"It was unintelligible, to be honest," Kurtz said of Trump's comments. "But it was a bit of a shock this morning."

CrowdStrike's name was likely invoked by Trump because the company assisted the Democratic National Committee in investigating a 2016 hack by Russian operatives. Trump has previously suggested that the DNC should have turned over the email servers to the FBI instead of having CrowdStrike investigate, implying that the lack of cooperation should cast doubt on findings that the Russians helped him win the election.

CrowdStrike responded on Wednesday by saying in a statement that it "provided all forensic evidence and analysis to the FBI," and that "we stand by our findings and conclusions that have been fully supported by the US intelligence community."

Kurtz told CNBC that government work makes up a significant amount of the company's revenue, though he said it doesn't break out the numbers. He said CrowdStrike works with governments on the local, state and federal level, both in the U.S. and abroad. And he emphasized that the company is "nonpartisan."

"We protect both Democrats and Republicans," he said.