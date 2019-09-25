US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as investors watched for developments in the United States after lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Asia Marketsread more
Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.Singapore Summitread more
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.Technologyread more
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.Technologyread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...Defenseread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.Investingread more
U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning.
At around 01:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 52 points, indicating a positive open of more than 80 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.
The moves in pre-market trade come after the U.S. House of Representatives decided to officially start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. It is yet unclear how much impact there will be on the President, given that an impeachment process has to ultimately be approved by the Senate and the chamber is dominated by Republicans.
Only three American presidents before Trump have faced serious impeachment proceedings, and Congress has never booted one from the White House. Even if Democrats eventually impeach Trump, the Republican-held Senate may never find him guilty and remove him from office.
In the meantime, investors are also monitoring developments on the trade front. Speaking in New York, Tuesday, President Trump said he will not accept a "bad" trade deal with China. Trump also argued the World Trade Organization needs "drastic change" to deal with malpractices from China and other countries.
On the data front, there will be new homes sales data at 10:00 a.m. ET.
In corporate news, KB Home will be reporting after the bell.
Several Fed members will also be making speeches throughout the day, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 9:00 a.m. ET.
CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this article.