US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

Asia markets decline amid US political uncertainty

Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as investors watched for developments in the United States after lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Asia Marketsread more

US-China cold war and rising protectionism could split world...

Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.

Singapore Summitread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

T-Mobile's John Legere would be a good fit as new WeWork CEO,...

"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.

Technologyread more

Iran's Rouhani calls US the 'supporter of terrorism' in the...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...

Defenseread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more
US Markets

US futures point to a higher open on Wall Street

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • The moves in pre-market trade come after the U.S. House of Representatives decided to officially start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
  • Several Fed members will also be making speeches throughout the day, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 9:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning.

At around 01:40 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 52 points, indicating a positive open of more than 80 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both marginally higher.

The moves in pre-market trade come after the U.S. House of Representatives decided to officially start an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. It is yet unclear how much impact there will be on the President, given that an impeachment process has to ultimately be approved by the Senate and the chamber is dominated by Republicans.

Only three American presidents before Trump have faced serious impeachment proceedings, and Congress has never booted one from the White House. Even if Democrats eventually impeach Trump, the Republican-held Senate may never find him guilty and remove him from office.

In the meantime, investors are also monitoring developments on the trade front. Speaking in New York, Tuesday, President Trump said he will not accept a "bad" trade deal with China. Trump also argued the World Trade Organization needs "drastic change" to deal with malpractices from China and other countries.

On the data front, there will be new homes sales data at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, KB Home will be reporting after the bell.

Several Fed members will also be making speeches throughout the day, including Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 9:00 a.m. ET.

CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this article. 