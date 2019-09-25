EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports to combat Trump's dispute

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Street believes Trump is safe, but worries impeachment could...

Wall Street is instead worried what the impeachment inquiry could mean for Trump's trade agenda, including the USMCA and China talks.

Marketsread more

Summary of President Trump's call with Ukraine leader about Biden

The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing -- more than...

Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.

Technologyread more

EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports

The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.

Marketsread more

Jamie Dimon says US trade deal with China 'unlikely' before 2020...

Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.

Financeread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite...

A day before, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings on Trump.

Health and Scienceread more
Markets

EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports to combat Trump's dispute

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The European Union is considering slapping tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
  • The plan hasn't been approved and at least one EU member is opposed to the idea, Bloomberg said.
  • The discussion came after Trump threatened to slap tariffs on as much as $7 billion EU imports due to allegedly illegal EU aid for European plane maker Airbus.
14 March 2018, Germany, Frankfurt am Main: An Airbus A380 (L) and a retro design Boeing 747-8 cross each others path at the ramp of Frankfurt Airport.
picture alliance | picture alliance | Getty Images

The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports in retaliation against President Donald Trump's trade policies, according to Bloomberg News.

The plan hasn't been approved and at least one EU member is opposed to the idea, Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter. Nonetheless, the discussion came after Trump threatened to slap tariffs on as much as $7 billion worth of EU imports due to allegedly illegal EU aid for European plane maker Airbus.

The World Trade Organization is set to release the specific amount of trade that Washington is allowed to target as soon as next week. It would follow a 14-year dispute in which Washington believed that EU countries have illegally supported Airbus by granting subsidized loans known as "launch aid," as well as separate state help for the development of the A350 and superjumbo A380.

The U.S. published a wide list of European products in April that it would select from in an attempt to recoup the $11 billion that Washington deems as the amount incurred by U.S. firms.

The European Commission earlier this year launched a public consultation on its preliminary list of products from the U.S. that it would seek to hit with import tariffs.

The list covers about $20 billion worth of U.S. exports to the EU, including items such as aircraft, chemicals and food products.

— Click here to read the original Bloomberg News story