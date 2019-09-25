Facebook will soon let Oculus users build their own avatars so they can play laser tag on the moon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.Marketsread more
CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.Marketsread more
During a visit to a GM plant in Detroit, Bernie Sanders condemned the automaker and other large corporations for their business practices, specifically calling out executive...Autosread more
The Universal Postal Union agreed to a compromise Wednesday that would allow the United States to set its own inbound postage rates and remain within the organization the...Politicsread more
Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.Technologyread more
Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.Marketsread more
E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.Health and Scienceread more
"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.Retailread more
The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...Health and Scienceread more
Facebook is trying to lure more users to its Oculus headsets by introducing a virtual reality world.
On Wednesday, the company announced Horizon, an animated world of avatars, that will launch for Oculus headsets early next year to a select group of customers. Horizon is reminiscent of the Oasis game in the book "Ready Player One," where VR users around the globe interact with one another in a virtual world.
"In Horizon you are going to be able to build your own world and experiences, you're going to be able to play games, you're going to be able to explore, you're going to be able to hang out with your friends and meet new people," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the Oculus Connect 6 conference in San Jose, California.
Facebook acquired Oculus for $2 billion in 2014, and has since struggled to get market traction beyond a niche audience because of the hefty price of VR headsets and the amount of technology required to use them. Palmer Luckey, Oculus's founder, was forced out of the company in 2017.
But Facebook continues to invest in Oculus as part of a broader effort to find a foothold in consumer devices and become less reliant on digital ads. The company reportedly gives a copy of "Ready Player One" to every new employee who joins Oculus.
Horizon will have world-building and creating tools, and allow consumers to customize their avatars and build new games inside the virtual world. A preview of Horizon unveiled on Wednesday showed VR users interacting with one another in a colorful animated world with legless avatars, who were shown painting portraits, flying planes through the desert and playing laser tag on the moon.
"This is another step toward building the kind of social infrastructure that we believe will be important in the future," Zuckerberg said.
WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off