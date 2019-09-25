Ford selects Austin to test, deploy autonomous vehicles

Ford on Sept. 25 announced Austin, Texas will be its third launch market for self-driving vehicles, along with Miami and Washington, D.C.

DETROIT – Ford Motor has selected Austin, Texas as the third city it plans to launch a commercial autonomous vehicle business in by 2021.

Ford and self-driving technology partner Argo AI will begin mapping the city in mid-November, followed by data validation and actual testing of the Ford Fusion Hybrid self-driving vehicles as soon as early next year.

Ford and Argo previously announced Miami-Dade County and Washington, D.C. as the other launch markets for autonomous vehicle businesses in 2021. The companies also are testing self-driving vehicles in Detroit, Pittsburgh and Palo Alto, Calif. but do not plan to launch business operations in the cities at this time.

Sherif Marakby, CEO of Ford's autonomous vehicle unit, said Austin was selected because of the city's willingness to work with the company as well as its growing downtown population with increased congestion.

"With increased traffic, we think we can solve some issues and work with the city on understanding what the challenges are in the city," Marakby told reporters Tuesday during a conference call.

The initial self-driving vehicles, as they did in Miami and Washington D.C., will include safety drivers, or "test specialists," that actually drive the cars. The vehicles will map the city and collect data before being allowed to operate autonomously.

"The integration, safely, of the technology is going to take a few more years and we're all-in to drive the integration and the technology, and, in parallel, work on the business," Marakby said. "We're sticking with our plan."