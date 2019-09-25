German authorities seek information from Deutsche Bank in relation to Danske Bank

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.Politicsread more
The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...Politicsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.Marketsread more
While Wall Street isn't worried Trump's job is in jeopardy, many are warning their clients that the impeachment inquiry could mire trade policy.Marketsread more
The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.Marketsread more
Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.Technologyread more
The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...Politicsread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.Health and Scienceread more
Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.Financeread more
The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.Housingread more
A day before, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings on Trump.Health and Scienceread more
German authorities have been seeking information at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters in relation to Danske Bank, Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating.
The German lender's shares traded 1.8% lower Wednesday afternoon, while Danske Bank stock slipped 1.7%.