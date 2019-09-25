German authorities seek information from Deutsche Bank in relation to Danske Bank

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Summary of President Trump's call with Ukraine leader about Biden

The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

Street believes Trump is safe, but worry impeachment could hinder...

While Wall Street isn't worried Trump's job is in jeopardy, many are warning their clients that the impeachment inquiry could mire trade policy.

Marketsread more

EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports

The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.

Marketsread more

Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing -- more than...

Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.

Technologyread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

Jamie Dimon says US trade deal with China 'unlikely' before 2020...

Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.

Financeread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite...

A day before, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings on Trump.

Health and Scienceread more

Congress grills FDA for dropping the ball on vaping even as teen...

A top ranking House Democrat blamed a spike in teen e-cigarette use and an outbreak of a deadly vaping illness on a 2017 decision by the Food and Drug Administration to delay...

Health and Scienceread more
Banks

German authorities seek information from Deutsche Bank in relation to Danske Bank

German authorities have been seeking information at Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt headquarters in relation to Danske Bank, Frankfurt prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank said it was cooperating.

The German lender's shares traded 1.8% lower Wednesday afternoon, while Danske Bank stock slipped 1.7%.