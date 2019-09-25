Skip Navigation
Markets

President Trump has praised negative interest rates in Europe — could they happen in the US?

Jordan Smith
VIDEO7:5307:53
Why would a central bank want negative interest rates?
Central Banks

President Donald Trump is a huge fan of low interest rates. He's even gone so far as to praise Germany for its 0 percent interest rate, and referred to the Federal Reserve as "boneheads" for not taking U.S. rates lower.

Recently, countries like Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Japan and even the European Central Bank have taken rates into negative territory.

But what if Trump got his wish in the U.S.? What if, instead of a bank paying you to hold your money, you theoretically had to pay the bank to keep it there?

It could happen with negative rates.

Watch the video above to learn what negative interest rates mean, and why they could make their way to the United States.