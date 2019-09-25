Johnson goads opponents to call election as Brexit chaos deepens

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, London, after judges at the Supreme Court ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful, September 25, 2019.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson taunted his rivals on his return to parliament on Wednesday, goading them to either bring down the government or get out of the way to allow him to deliver Brexit.

Waving his arms and yelling "come on, come on then" to a raucous House of Commons, Johnson told his opponents they could bring a vote of no-confidence in the government on Thursday and trigger an election to finally break the Brexit impasse.

Britain faces an Oct. 31 deadline to leave the EU, but after three years of political crisis, with parliament unable to agree on Brexit, it remains unclear when, if or on what terms the country will leave the bloc it joined in 1973.

"Will they have the courage to act or will they refuse to take responsibility and do nothing but dither and delay?" he asked, saying his government would not "betray the people" over Brexit.

Once again the leaders of the opposition parties, including Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, refused to engage, saying they would only agree to an election once Johnson had ruled out leaving the European Union without a deal.

After helping to force through a new law requiring the government to ask for a delay to Brexit if it fails to secure a deal by Oct. 19, Corbyn again set out his demands.

"No one can trust this prime minister," Corbyn said. "If you want an election, get an extension."

A Labour source said the party would not take up the prime minister's offer of a no confidence vote on Thursday "while there's the threat of Johnson using it to ram through a no deal before polling day".