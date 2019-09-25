Juul suspends broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the US

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.

Politicsread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

Health and Scienceread more

Nike surges to all-time high after the company's earnings...

Designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding stores and selling fewer products in discount outlets are paying off for Nike.

Retailread more

Major climate report discovers rapid ocean warming is causing...

Surface temperatures for the world's oceans are rising at an alarming pace, causing "heatwaves" and accelerating sea levels that threaten fishing economies.

Environmentread more

CEO Devin Wenig is out as eBay reviews potential sale of assets

EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.

Retailread more

Juul suspends broadcast, print and digital product advertising in...

Juul is suspending much of its U.S. advertising as it fends off mounting investigations tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.

Health and Scienceread more

Activist wants Marathon Petroleum to split off Speedway gas...

The call for Marathon Petroleum to split into separate businesses is gaining momentum among activist investors.

The Faber Reportread more

Boeing adds safety committee, considers changes to airplane...

Boeing, still stinging from harsh criticism that it failed to focus on safety while developing the 737 Max, is establishing an aerospace safety committee on its board...

Airlinesread more

Warner Bros. says 'Joker' movie is not 'an endorsement of...

With a littler more than a week before "Joker" is set to be released, Warner Bros. has finally weighed in on the mounting controversy surrounding the R-rated adaptation of DC...

Entertainmentread more
Health and Science

Juul suspends broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the US

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Key Points
  • Juul says it is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S.
  • The decision comes as Juul culls its staff and shakes up its executive ranks, replacing CEO Kevin Burns with former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite, effective immediately.
  • CBS, WarnerMedia and Viacom recently said they were pulling e-cigarette ads from their networks.
Juul brand vaping pens are seen for sale in a shop in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., February 6, 2019.
Mike Segar | Reuters

Troubled vaping company Juul is suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S. as it fends off mounting investigations and litigation tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.

The decision, announced Wednesday, comes as Juul culls its staff and shakes up its executive ranks, replacing CEO Kevin Burns with former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite, effective immediately.

Major media companies have dropped Juul's advertising in recent weeks as deaths from a mysterious vaping-related illness climb and health regulators around the world pull flavored vaping products off their shelves. Health regulators in India instituted a wholesale ban on all e-cigarettes last week. CNBC first reported last week that CBS, WarnerMedia and Viacom were pulling those ads from their networks.

The Food and Drug Administration threatened to fine Juul and criticized its marketing and promotional activities, saying its claims that Juul was a safer alternative to cigarettes violated regulations that require the agency to review smoking cessation devices. It also said it was concerned about the company's "Make the Switch" campaign.

Juul has maintained its advertising didn't violate agency rules because it didn't say its e-cigarettes could help people quit smoking. Its "Make the Switch" ad campaign, instead, promoted its devices as a way to "switch" from cigarettes to vaping.

The TV ads currently running include names of people who have "made the switch" to Juul for a variety of reasons, like spending more time with their significant other.

Companies can't advertise their products as less harmful than cigarettes without the FDA first approving the claims, and Juul has not yet submitted an application with the FDA.

According to ad measurement company iSpot, Juul has spent more than $31 million on 9,464 airings of television spots in the U.S. since Jan. 8, the day the campaign was announced. The ads also appeared via print, online and radio, including a full-page print ad saying, "The average smoker tries to quit over 30 times. Make the switch."

VIDEO1:4801:48
Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, Juul CEO Kevin Burns also steps down
Squawk Box