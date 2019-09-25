Netanyahu tapped by Israel's president to assemble new government

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Amazon announces AirPods competitor, Echo Buds

The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have time to sign...

Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.

Marketsread more

Facebook will soon let Oculus users build their own avatars so...

Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.

Technologyread more

Investors like Chanos wonder if Trump's trade talk is just ploy...

Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Ex-HHS chief: I'm troubled by Marlboro maker owning so much of...

E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.

Health and Scienceread more

Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger: Suing Amazon over lookalike...

"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.

Retailread more

FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit...

The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...

Health and Scienceread more

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

Why Trump asked Ukraine's president to look into CrowdStrike

The company, CrowdStrike is a security software vendor that went public earlier this year.

Technologyread more

Senate votes again to block Trump's national emergency over the...

Democrats forced the vote in part to put pressure on GOP senators who backed Trump's declaration earlier this year.

Politicsread more
World Politics

Netanyahu tapped by Israel's president to assemble new government

Key Points
  • Israel President Reuven Rivlin tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with assembling a new government after talks with Benny Gantz failed.
  • Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a coalition and can ask the president for a two-week extension, if necessary.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for the a press conference in Jerusalem on September 25, 2019.
Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

Israel's president tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday with assembling a new government after power-sharing talks with his strongest rival, Benny Gantz, failed following an inconclusive election.

Netanyahu, head of the right-wing Likud party and Israel's longest-serving leader, still has no clear path to a fifth term after emerging from the September 17 ballot, the second this year, short of a parliamentary majority.

"I have decided to give you, sir, the opportunity to assemble a government," President Reuven Rivlin said to Netanyahu at a nomination ceremony.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a coalition and can ask Rivlin for a two-week extension, if necessary. Netanyahu's failure to clinch victory in a ballot in April led to last week's election and left him politically weakened.

In the new countdown, Likud has the pledged support of 55 legislators in the 120-member parliament, against 54 for Gantz's centrist Blue and White Party. The two parties failed to reach a coalition deal in talks launched on Tuesday.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, a possible kingmaker, has been keeping his far-right Yisrael Beitenu party on the fence since the Sept. 17 ballot, citing differences with both Likud's and Blue and White's political allies.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The fact that this election was forced thanks to a military draft dispute makes it look like defense and security are indeed the catalysts and key issues for the voters.
  • But you have to dig deeper to see that the draft issue is really just one aspect of an income and cultural inequality problem that may be just as threatening to Israel's future as Hamas or Iran.