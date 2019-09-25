Next year's iPhone will have a new design that looks 'similar to iPhone 4,' analyst predicts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
The company is hosting its annual hardware event in Seattle on Wednesday.Technologyread more
CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.Marketsread more
Jean-Paul Forceville, the chief negotiator for France's La Poste, tells CNBC the probability is "pretty high" that a compromise is reached this week to reform the 144 year-old...Politicsread more
Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.Marketsread more
The company, CrowdStrike is a security software vendor that went public earlier this year.Technologyread more
Democrats forced the vote Wednesday in part to put pressure on GOP senators who voted in favor of Trump's declaration earlier this year.Politicsread more
Two days after Disney said Catherine Powell would be leaving the company and her position as president of Disney Parks West would be eliminated, the company has shed more...Entertainmentread more
Sales of newly built homes in August hit the second highest level in over a decade. Those numbers were released just after a homebuilding analyst upgraded Toll Brothers,...Real Estateread more
The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.Politicsread more
Apple's iPhone models planned for the second half of 2020 will feature "significant changes," including a new design for its hardware, predicted TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a report on Wednesday, Kuo said the new form factor will feature glass on the front and glass on the back, like current iPhone 11 models. Kuo wrote. The metal frame holding the glass together will have a more complicated design, including a flat surface, rather than the curved surface found on the aluminum and stainless steel frames on iPhone 11 devices, according to Kuo.
"We forecast that new 2H20 iPhones will still adopt the design of the metal frame, 2/2.5D front glass, and 2/2.5D rear glass," Kuo wrote. He's previously used the phrase "2.5D glass" to describe the subtle glass curves on the edge of recent iPhone models. "However, the surface of the metal frame will change to be flat instead of the current curved surface, which is similar to the design of the iPhone 4's metal frame."
Kuo predicts the new design will be one of the selling points for 2020 iPhones and could boost second-half sales of the device next year by as much as 15% from 2019 to 85 million. Apple stopped disclosing iPhone unit sales this year, so those figures are based on Kuo's estimates.
Apple has released devices in the past with squared-off edges. In addition to the iPhone 4, released in 2010, iPad Pro models have used a flat metal frame around the edges since late 2018.
Next year's iPhone frames will also have to be altered to support 5G antennas, according to the note. That means new processes for production and assembly, leading to an increase in prices for certain parts.
Kuo has a reputation for accurately describing details of Apple products before they're officially announced. His research is targeted to investors who might want to buy stock in companies in Apple's supply chain. He said that Apple's frame suppliers will benefit from the predicted iPhone frame design.
WATCH: CNBC'S iPhone 11 review