Treasury yields higher as Trump faces impeachment inquiry

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6507%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.1022%.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have accused the president of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election. Trump has dismissed the inquiry as another Democratic attempt to unfairly target him.

The dramatic move has increased the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. It comes at a time of fragile market sentiment, with investors already anxious about upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.

Trump harshly criticized China's trade practices in a speech at the United Nations in the previous session, dampening hopes for a comprehensive breakthrough ahead of high-level talks in early October.

On the data front, new home sales for August will be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $41 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in floating-rate notes (FRNs) on Wednesday.