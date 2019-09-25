Treasury yields higher as Trump faces impeachment inquiry

Skip Navigation
Asia markets decline amid US political uncertainty

Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as investors watched for developments in the United States after lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Asia Marketsread more

US-China cold war and rising protectionism could split world...

Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.

Singapore Summitread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

T-Mobile's John Legere would be a good fit as new WeWork CEO,...

"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.

Technologyread more

Iran's Rouhani calls US the 'supporter of terrorism' in the...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...

Defenseread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more
Bonds

Treasury yields higher as Trump faces impeachment inquiry

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have accused the president of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election.
  • Trump has dismissed the inquiry as another Democratic attempt to unfairly target him.
  • The dramatic move has increased the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6507%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.1022%.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have accused the president of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election. Trump has dismissed the inquiry as another Democratic attempt to unfairly target him.

The dramatic move has increased the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. It comes at a time of fragile market sentiment, with investors already anxious about upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.

Trump harshly criticized China's trade practices in a speech at the United Nations in the previous session, dampening hopes for a comprehensive breakthrough ahead of high-level talks in early October.

On the data front, new home sales for August will be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $41 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in floating-rate notes (FRNs) on Wednesday.