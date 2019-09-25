Treasury yields higher as Trump faces impeachment inquiry

Asia markets slipped on Wednesday as investors watched for developments in the United States after lawmakers launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.Asia Marketsread more
Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.
U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning, after the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.6507%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.1022%.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have accused the president of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election. Trump has dismissed the inquiry as another Democratic attempt to unfairly target him.
The dramatic move has increased the prospect of prolonged political uncertainty in the world's largest economy. It comes at a time of fragile market sentiment, with investors already anxious about upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.
Trump harshly criticized China's trade practices in a speech at the United Nations in the previous session, dampening hopes for a comprehensive breakthrough ahead of high-level talks in early October.
On the data front, new home sales for August will be released at around 10:00 a.m. ET.
The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $41 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in floating-rate notes (FRNs) on Wednesday.