Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and his son in phone call

US President Donald Trump attends a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (not shown) at UN Headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Donald Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, during a phone call in July, NBC News' Pete Williams reported Wednesday.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, what Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said in the call, according to NBC.

Trump added: "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me."

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that spurred many Democrats to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had reluctant to take impeachment steps, announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump on Tuesday. "The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president's betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of integrity of our elections," Pelosi said.

Trump has maintained that the call with Zelensky was "perfect." And Department of Justice officials in the agency's criminal division concluded that the call did not constitute a campaign finance violation, NBC reported.

But Democrats have raised broader concerns about whether Trump solicited a foreign leader to dig up dirt on Biden, his potential political rival in the 2020 presidential election. They are also concerned about why Trump reportedly decided to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine at least a week before the call with Zelensky.

The timing of that move, which was criticized for being done without a good explanation, has bred speculation that Trump may have used the military assistance as leverage to pressure Zelensky.

Speculation about impeachment caused U.S. stocks to drop Tuesday, but markets rose slightly on Wednesday morning.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.