Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have 'any time' to sign it

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he departs following the Friends of Ireland Luncheon in honor of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, March 14, 2019.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he's unsure if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have the "time" to sign the administration's landmark trade agreement with Mexico and Canada amid a Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

"I don't know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign it," the president said, adding that he believes the House leader is wasting her time on a "manufactured crisis."

Pelosi announced Tuesday as a growing number of Democrats concerned over the president's alleged abuses of power overwhelmed her initial reluctance. The most recent Democratic outcry comes amid accusations that the president tried to coerce Ukraine's president to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I don't think they can do any deals," Trump said on Wednesday. Later, appearing to reference impeachment proceedings, Trump said what all Democrats are talking about is "nonsense."

For his part, Trump released on Wednesday notes Volodymyr Zelensky. In the rough transcript, Trump asks his counterpart "if you can look into" presidential challenger Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great," Trump said in the July 25 call, according to the memo. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution, so if you can look into it, It sounds horrible to me."