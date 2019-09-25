Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump says US and Japan have reached an initial trade agreement

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Japan have taken initial steps in reaching a trade agreement.
  • The first stage of the deal will open markets up to $7 billion in U.S. products, he says.
  • Trump says the document the leaders signed outlined "the significant steps we're taking toward a fair and reciprocal trade agreement."
VIDEO1:0101:01
Japan and US sign trade deal
Halftime Report

The United States and Japan outlined initial details of a trade deal Wednesday as they to iron out a broader agreement.

The first stage of the accord will open markets up to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products, President Donald Trump said at a signing ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the United Nations. Japan will also reduce or end tariffs on products such as beef, pork, corn and wine, according to Trump.

He added that the two nations made commitments for $40 billion worth of digital trade.

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a meeting on trade in New York, September 25, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Trump said the document the leaders signed outlined "the significant steps we're taking toward a fair and reciprocal trade agreement."

The developing pact comes as Trump tries to mitigate damage from his efforts to crack down on what he calls unfair global trade practices. He has in particular tried to boost American farmers as a lingering trade war with China hits the U.S. agricultural industry.

Trump's threatened tariffs on Japanese autos have complicated the push for a new trade deal. Japan sent $51 billion in vehicles to the U.S. in 2018, the Asian nation's largest export category.

Japan was America's fourth-largest goods trading partner last year.