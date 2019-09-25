Trump says US and Japan have reached an initial trade agreement

The United States and Japan outlined initial details of a trade deal Wednesday as they to iron out a broader agreement.

The first stage of the accord will open markets up to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products, President Donald Trump said at a signing ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the United Nations. Japan will also reduce or end tariffs on products such as beef, pork, corn and wine, according to Trump.

He added that the two nations made commitments for $40 billion worth of digital trade.