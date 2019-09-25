Trump says US and Japan have reached an initial trade agreement

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
The United States and Japan outlined initial details of a trade deal Wednesday as they to iron out a broader agreement.
The first stage of the accord will open markets up to about $7 billion in U.S. agricultural products, President Donald Trump said at a signing ceremony with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the United Nations. Japan will also reduce or end tariffs on products such as beef, pork, corn and wine, according to Trump.
He added that the two nations made commitments for $40 billion worth of digital trade.
Trump said the document the leaders signed outlined "the significant steps we're taking toward a fair and reciprocal trade agreement."
The developing pact comes as Trump tries to mitigate damage from his efforts to crack down on what he calls unfair global trade practices. He has in particular tried to boost American farmers as a lingering trade war with China hits the U.S. agricultural industry.
Trump's threatened tariffs on Japanese autos have complicated the push for a new trade deal. Japan sent $51 billion in vehicles to the U.S. in 2018, the Asian nation's largest export category.
Japan was America's fourth-largest goods trading partner last year.