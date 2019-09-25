Twilio CEO shrugs off recent stock woes in interview with Jim Cramer — 'We just focus on the long term'

Cloud-based stocks have fallen hard in recent months, but messaging platform Twilio is riding a trend executives say will work in any economic condition.

"When times are good, when times are bad, every company needs to focus on growing their business, making their customers happy and making their customers repeat customers and loyal customers, and that's the business that we're in," CEO Jeff Lawson told "Mad Money's" Jim Cramer Wednesday. "We just focus on the long term."

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF, which tracks cloud stocks, is down more than 5% since late July. In that same period, shares of Twilio have tumbled more than 26%, according to FactSet. The cloud cohort, Cramer noted, has been on the losing end of investors rotating money out of the sector into others. Twilio is one of the veteran investor's seven red-hot tech stocks dubbed "Cloud Kings."

Twilio's revenue, however, grew at more than an 80% clip in its previous two quarters. In its last quarter, the tech firm managed to cross $1 billion annualized revenue run rate.

Lawson said the company has done that by building its client base and following the digital secular trend, where companies are incorporating modern ways to communicate with their customers via text. Twilio counts Airbnb and Lyft among its 161,000 active customers, up more than 180% from the year prior.

Other companies like Tesla and Nordstrom also have customer texting services, Lawson pointed out.

"That trend is every company out there needing to focus on building great digital experiences for their customers in order to compete in the modern economy, and that's what we do," he explained.

That digital experience exists beyond sending out one-way alerts and notifications to market to customers, he continued. Much like Twitter where users often turn to interact with or air grievances about various businesses, customers are looking for ways to conveniently get in contact with brands and vice versa.

"That's the nature of a conversation and that's how you actually build relationships overtime," Lawson said. "The leading companies, the companies who really understand how to build a great customer experience, are figuring out that text messaging ... that building a relationship is a two-way thing."

Shares of Twilio gained 1.21% in Wednesday's session, but the stock is off nearly 40 points of its $149.95 all-time closing high.