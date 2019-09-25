US-China cold war and rising protectionism could split world order

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order on implementing an America-first offshore energy strategy in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 28, 2017.

While protectionism is on the rise among some nations, most countries should "do what is right" rather than succumb to external forces, a professor from a top Beijing university said.

In fact, only a few countries subscribe to the concept of protectionism, while most prefer cooperation — whether it's in trade, tech or security, Peking University's Jia Qingguo said on Saturday.

"Countries in the region should just follow their instincts and ... do what is right, rather than just reacting to outside pressures," he said at the Singapore Summit. "This is also China's advice to other countries."

The United States under the Trump administration has taken an "America First" stance, with President Donald Trump vowing to put American jobs and workers first.

America's protracted trade war with China has already led to several rounds of tariffs being slapped on billions of dollars worth of each other's goods. Trump has urged American companies to return home.

Britain, on the other hand, is still mired in its Brexit crisis, which started when the nation voted to leave the European Union amid the rise of nationalistic sentiment and the immigration crisis in Europe.

But Jia said: "I don't think (decoupling is) reasonable and ... going to serve our interest."

In fact, China has been successful partly because it hasn't been "dogmatic" in following the models of others, he said. He called on countries to follow their own paths, taking into account individual domestic conditions.

"People in Washington would say: this is China trying to set up another alternative model of development for developing countries. This is wrong. China is saying that every country should form their path ... in consideration of their own national situation," he said.

"A lot of people in Washington are ... trying to demonize China and develop policies on that basis. I think the world should get over that," Jia told the conference.