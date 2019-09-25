Vox Media CEO hints at more media acquisitions on the horizon after NY Mag deal

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Amazon is about to unveil a bunch of new Alexa products

The company is hosting its annual hardware event in Seattle on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have 'any time'...

Marketsread more

Postal compromise close as US pushes for global mail reforms

Jean-Paul Forceville, the chief negotiator for France's La Poste, tells CNBC the probability is "pretty high" that a compromise is reached this week to reform the 144 year-old...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

Why Trump asked Ukraine's president to look into CrowdStrike

The company, CrowdStrike is a security software vendor that went public earlier this year.

Technologyread more

Senate votes again to block Trump's national emergency over the...

Democrats forced the vote Wednesday in part to put pressure on GOP senators who voted in favor of Trump's declaration earlier this year.

Politicsread more

Disney names new leadership for Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two days after Disney said Catherine Powell would be leaving the company and her position as president of Disney Parks West would be eliminated, the company has shed more...

Entertainmentread more

Analyst upgrades 3 homebuilders, but says entry-level price is...

Sales of newly built homes in August hit the second highest level in over a decade. Those numbers were released just after a homebuilding analyst upgraded Toll Brothers,...

Real Estateread more

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Manhattan DA won't get Trump tax returns — for now — as judge...

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office is investigating how the Trump Organization — President Donald Trump's company — recorded a hush-money payment made to...

Politicsread more
Media

Vox Media CEO hints at more media acquisitions on the horizon after NY Mag deal

Ganesh Setty
Key Points
  • Vox Media acquired New York Media, parent company of New York Magazine, in an all-stock purchase on Tuesday.
  • Vox CEO Jim Bankoff pointed to the strength of New York Media's online brands as a large source of value for the acquisition.
  • The value of the deal was not disclosed and is expected to clear later this fall.
Jim Bankoff
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

CEO and Chairman of Vox Media Jim Bankoff suggested more media consolidation is coming after the company acquired New York Media, the parent company of New York Magazine, in an all-stock deal Tuesday.

The value of the deal was not disclosed and is expected to be completed later this fall.

"We're going to look to be a smart acquirer. That means that we're not going to buy things for the sake of buying things," Bankoff told CNBC's Squawk Alley Wednesday.

Vox Media will now own New York Media's other popular digital brands, including The Cut, Intelligencer, Vulture, and Grub Street, among others. Vox Media already boasts a wide array of popular online brands itself, like its namesake Vox, The Verge, Recode, and Eater.

"But it's not just us. I think you're going to see that trend across the industry," Bankoff said of the acquisition strategy. "I just hope it's done for the right reasons. You see too many of these things done for financial engineering, and generally those are not the sustainable types of opportunities."

The CEO pointed to the strength of New York Media's online brands as a large source of the deal's value, noting that they are the primary source of growth and revenue for the company.

Bankoff said there will not be layoffs as a result of the acquisition and that there will be no impact on New York Magazine's current print circulation.

New York Media CEO Pam Wasserstein will become president of Vox Media, while Bankoff will retain his current role, according to the companies' joint statement. Though their editorial networks will remain separate, the companies are expecting "exciting opportunities for collaboration" in a bid to form "the leading independent modern media company."

That means focusing on the strength of Vox Media's video content as the streaming wars for securing rights for popular shows heats up. Already partnering with Netflix and Disney-owned Hulu, Bankoff said he hopes to usher more of New York Media's content to the digital video age as well.

CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Recode's parent Vox Media. Recode and NBC have a content-sharing arrangement.

Next Article
Key Points
  • CEO of the newly combined CBS and Viacom says those stocks aren't rallying the way he hoped. 
  • "Clearly we're disappointed with how the stocks are reacting," Bakish told CNBC's David Faber on "Squawk Alley" Tuesday. Bakish said he spent the past two weeks talking to investors, and "making sure they understand the tremendous opportunity ahead for CBS and Viacom." 
  • Bakish told CNBC Tuesday that he expects the deal to close in December. 