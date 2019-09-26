Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Boston Beer, Square & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The House released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint that has embroiled President Donald Trump in an impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.Politicsread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
Peloton's CEO speaks to CNBC ahead of its stock market debut.IPOsread more
U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.Economyread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...Trading Nationread more
GDP among U.S. Latinos increased to $2.3 trillion in 2017, up from $1.7 trillion in 2010, the study finds.Economyread more
Rite Aid's stock surged in pre-market trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected earnings under new CEO Heyward Donigan.Health and Scienceread more
A top tech analyst says Apple isn't a compelling service-based investment when compared to peers like Facebook or Alphabet.Investingread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
J.P. Morgan said that Whirlpool's valuation was largely "inexpensive" among other things.
"We upgrade WHR to Overweight from Neutral, as we expect U.S. industry shipments to be more stable YOY through the end of 2019 and show modest growth in 2020, point to steel prices remaining at bay, expect Europe to finally turn a small profit in 2H19, and lastly, view its valuation as inexpensive."
BMO said the beer maker could see "80% growth" in 2020.
"We are upgrading SAM shares to Outperform as the main pushback against SAM – its high P/E multiple (2020E: 33x) – can be turned around on its head with a better assessment of SAM's earnings potential. In fact, we believe that 2020 EPS could approach $13, which implies that SAM's currently trading at a 2020E P/E of 26x-27x, highly attractive given its 20% and 30% sales and EPS growth outlook over the next three years."
Wells Fargo said the mobile payments company's fundamentals remain strong and that investor sentiment is overly negative.
"On balance, we believe: (1) SQ's fundamentals remain strong; (2) investor sentiment is overly negative and close to inflecting; and (3) valuation is more attractive than it has been for some time."
Read more about this call here.
Cowen called Target a top pick based on strong recent results and an improved profit margin outlook.
"We are also raising our PT to $130 from $120 on 20x our FY20E EPS of $6.60. Despite TGT's strong stock run, with shares up +63% YTD, we are incrementally more upbeat following strong recent results and an improved margin outlook. We view TGT's 16x P/E as relatively inexpensive given the company's strong physical and digital growth, and a more stable margin outlook."
Citi said it was bullish on the company's acquisition of Allergan and that the market "under appreciates" some parts of AbbVie's portfolio.
"We reiterate our initial positive view that AbbVie will extract significant shareholder value from Allergan's franchises given its strong commercial focus and patient/physician centricity. Within AbbVie's organic portfolio, we continue to believe the market under appreciates the revenue potential of both Skyrizi and Rinvoq."