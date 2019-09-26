Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Boston Beer, Square & more

BMO said the beer maker could see "80% growth" in 2020.

"We are upgrading SAM shares to Outperform as the main pushback against SAM – its high P/E multiple (2020E: 33x) – can be turned around on its head with a better assessment of SAM's earnings potential. In fact, we believe that 2020 EPS could approach $13, which implies that SAM's currently trading at a 2020E P/E of 26x-27x, highly attractive given its 20% and 30% sales and EPS growth outlook over the next three years."