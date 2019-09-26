Anger and tears as the UK Parliament's mood boils over

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons, London, after judges at the Supreme Court ruled that his advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful.

Frustrations over Brexit blew up into anger and tears in Parliament on Wednesday night as lawmakers first vented fury over the government's refusal to apologize for unlawful actions and then railed at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's language in relation to a murdered MP.

The House of Commons – Britain's lower house of Parliament – resumed activities Wednesday after the U.K. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Conservative government had acted unlawfully to suspend its sitting.

The country's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who had advised ministers that prorogation would be legal, stood up to reiterate the Conservative Party line that while they would respect the ruling, they did not agree with it.

Opposition MPs (members of parliament) were quickly on the attack — accusing Johnson and his colleagues of eroding democracy and failing to respect the judiciary's role within U.K. society.

Addressing Parliament, Cox quickly dismissed any notion the government would be repentant, instead booming to the House that that opposition MP's were "a disgrace" for refusing to grant Johnson the snap election he craves.

"This parliament is a dead parliament. It should no longer sit, it has no moral right to sit on these green benches," added Cox.

That prompted an opposition lawmaker, Labour's Barry Sheerman, to visibly shake and turn crimson as he raged that the U.K.'s attorney general — the crown and government's top lawyer — had "no shame all."

"To come here with his barrister's bluster to obfuscate the truth - a man like him, a party like this and a leader like this to talk about morals and morality. It's a disgrace."

The poisonous atmosphere continued through the day as lawmakers continuously called on U.K. leader Boris Johnson to resign.