Beyond Meat shorts lose over $80 million in one day as stock surges on McDonald's partnership

The alternative meat maker will see its plant-based burgers tested at McDonald's in Canada, an announcement that sent shares of Beyond Meat up 11.6% in trading. The move also meant those shorting the stock lost more than $80 million in mark-to-market losses on the day, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky. Short positions have now lost more than $730 million in market-to-market losses, S3 foound.
"BYND has been a major short sale target since its IPO and short sellers have already maxed out stock borrow availability in the stock," Dusaniwsky said in a note.
Beyond Meat's short interest totals $746 million. Dusaniwsky says the company is the seventh-most shorted stock among U.S. packaged foods and meats companies.
"BYND has been a short squeeze candidate for some time now, but shorts have hung onto their positions in a Tesla like fashion. But with mark-to-market losses mounting, stock borrow rates accelerating to the upside and stock recalls hitting the street the likelihood of a short squeeze is very high," Dusaniwsky said.