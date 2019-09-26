Cramer's lightning round: Lyft is looking like a tax-loss play

Advanced Micro Devices: "Micron reported a number today. Nobody really likes it. That's going to send AMD down. I think AMD's doing better than Micron. … These all trade together."

Activision Blizzard: "I think the stock is what I would call an 'up stock.' That's really not why I like to recommend things. I am much closer to Take-Two Interactive on any dip. I think what [CEO] Strauss Zelnick is doing is better than what's going on at Activision."

Lyft: "No, not yet. I do believe you that, you know the company – it opened in the $80s, it's all the way down. People have nothing but losses on it, so it might become literally a tax-loss play between here and year-end."

Genesis Energy: "Very big yield, but a suspicious yield. I think it's too high, it makes me worried. And that whole complex I do not like, I do not like at all."

Realogy Holdings: "It's cheap. It's got a yield that I actually believe it could support. … It might be worth it, but they do have a lot of debt. Understand: a stock down 56% it's got a lot of sellers in it still because of tax-loss selling. I'm not going to object to buying a stake in Realogy, but it's speculative."

Cronos Group: "I think you can speculate and buy a piece."