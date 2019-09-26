Exxon Mobil to sell some of its Norway assets for $4.5 billion

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
The tally of illnesses and fatalities has dramatically risen over the last week when the CDC confirmed 530 probable cases and seven deaths.Health and Scienceread more
The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.Politicsread more
Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after President Donald Trump's suspected effort to get Ukraine to damage Joe...Politicsread more
Long-running programs like "Modern Family," "Criminal Minds" and "Homeland" will close out their stories in the coming months, so too will shorter-lived shows like "The Good...Entertainmentread more
Stocks fell as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.US Marketsread more
China says it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of the next round of trade talks in Washington.Marketsread more
In 2015, hackers accessed money stored on Dunkin' value cards of nearly 20,000 customers who created accounts through Dunkin's website and mobile apps.Restaurantsread more
"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn't," President Donald Trump tweets.Marketsread more
Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it's selling its upstream assets in Norway for $4.5 billion.
The sale, involving more than 20 producing fields operated mostly by Norwegian energy company Equinor, is a part of its plan to divest approximately $15 billion in assets by 2021, Exxon Mobil said.
"Our objective is to have the strongest, most competitive Upstream portfolio in the industry," said Neil Chapman, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil, in a statement. "We're achieving that by adding the best set of projects we've had in many years and divesting assets that have lower long-term strategic value."
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company said. Exxon Mobil will continue its downstream refining operations in Norway.
Shares of Exxon Mobil were down 0.3% on Thursday.