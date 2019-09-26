Exxon Mobil to sell some of its Norway assets for $4.5 billion

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50read more

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Electionsread more

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politicsread more

CDC says vaping lung cases surge 52% in the last week to 805 with...

The tally of illnesses and fatalities has dramatically risen over the last week when the CDC confirmed 530 probable cases and seven deaths.

Health and Scienceread more

Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government...

The continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving.

Politicsread more

Acting intel chief Maguire won't say if Trump talked to him about...

Joseph Maguire's demurral came during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, days after President Donald Trump's suspected effort to get Ukraine to damage Joe...

Politicsread more

The fall TV season starts this week. Here are the shows that are...

Long-running programs like "Modern Family," "Criminal Minds" and "Homeland" will close out their stories in the coming months, so too will shorter-lived shows like "The Good...

Entertainmentread more

Stocks fall, led by chip stocks on trade-war concerns

Stocks fell as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.

US Marketsread more

China says it has bought a 'considerable' amount of US...

China says it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of the next round of trade talks in Washington.

Marketsread more

Dunkin' sued for cyberattacks resulting in tens of thousands of...

In 2015, hackers accessed money stored on Dunkin' value cards of nearly 20,000 customers who created accounts through Dunkin's website and mobile apps.

Restaurantsread more

Trump warns again that the stock market would crash if he is...

"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn't," President Donald Trump tweets.

Marketsread more

Trump whistleblower bombshells: An alleged cover-up and a secret...

The whistleblower says senior White House officials intervened to "lock down" records of the call with Zelensky.

Politicsread more
Markets

Exxon Mobil to sell some of its Norway assets for $4.5 billion

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • The sale involves more than 20 producing fields operated mostly by Norwegian energy company Equinor.
  • The transaction is a part of its plan to divest approximately $15 billion in assets by 2021, Exxon Mobil said. 
  • Exxon Mobil will continue its downstream refining operations in Norway.
A pigeon flies over a Exxon mobil gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey.
Kena Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images

Exxon Mobil said on Thursday it's selling its upstream assets in Norway for $4.5 billion.

The sale, involving more than 20 producing fields operated mostly by Norwegian energy company Equinor, is a part of its plan to divest approximately $15 billion in assets by 2021, Exxon Mobil said.

"Our objective is to have the strongest, most competitive Upstream portfolio in the industry," said Neil Chapman, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil, in a statement. "We're achieving that by adding the best set of projects we've had in many years and divesting assets that have lower long-term strategic value."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company said. Exxon Mobil will continue its downstream refining operations in Norway.

Shares of Exxon Mobil were down 0.3% on Thursday.