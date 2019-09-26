Former French President Chirac has died, confirms son-in-law

Skip Navigation
Investors are betting on a Clinton-like market rally if House...

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.

Whistleblower complaint against Trump declassified

The White House had initially withheld the complaint from Congress, setting off a standoff that led to an official impeachment inquiry.

Shares of Beyond Meat surge 15% after McDonald's tests its...

McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.

Facebook is the tech giant most likely to be punished in...

As the federal government broadens its antitrust review of big tech companies, Facebook is the Silicon Valley target with the most to fear, say technology executives surveyed...

Peloton prices IPO on high-end of expectations, valuing company...

Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...

Wells Fargo: Buy Square because the negativity around the stock...

Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Square to outperform from market perform, citing overly negative sentiment that is close to inflecting.

Watch for this key level in the semis space for a buy signal,...

Semis are coming out of a volatile summer stretch. Here's one buy signal Newton Advisors' Mark Newton is watching.

Amazon just released a bunch of new products — here's a look at...

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...

Disney names new leadership for Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two days after Disney said Catherine Powell will be leaving the company and her position as president of Disney Parks West will be eliminated, the company has shed more light...

UAW and GM close in on tentative deal to end strike

The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are closing in on a tentative agreement that could soon end the union's ongoing strike against the automaker.

Peloton's CEO, on IPO day, takes CNBC into their streaming...

"To the extent that we stream close to 1,000 hours of live television programming around the world every month, it's hard not to say we're a media company as well," Peloton's...

Blind optimism and Masa's yes-men led SoftBank to overvalue...

At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.

Europe News

Former French President Chirac has died, confirms son-in-law

German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder (R) greets French President Jaques Chirac in Berlin on 26 October, 2004.
Michael Urban | DDP | Getty Images

Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, Chirac's son-in-law told Reuters on Thursday.

Chirac was president of France from 1995-2007. Under his presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

Chirac also opposed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.