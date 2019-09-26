Former French President Chirac has died, confirms son-in-law

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
The White House had initially withheld the complaint from Congress, setting off a standoff that led to an official impeachment inquiry.Politicsread more
McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.Food & Beverageread more
As the federal government broadens its antitrust review of big tech companies, Facebook is the Silicon Valley target with the most to fear, say technology executives surveyed...Technology Executive Councilread more
Peloton is the first company to make cycles and treadmills equipped with screens for users to join live and recorded fitness classes remotely. It has earned a loyal and avid...Health and Scienceread more
Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Square to outperform from market perform, citing overly negative sentiment that is close to inflecting.Marketsread more
Semis are coming out of a volatile summer stretch. Here's one buy signal Newton Advisors' Mark Newton is watching.Trading Nationread more
By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Two days after Disney said Catherine Powell will be leaving the company and her position as president of Disney Parks West will be eliminated, the company has shed more light...Entertainmentread more
The United Auto Workers union and General Motors are closing in on a tentative agreement that could soon end the union's ongoing strike against the automaker.Autosread more
"To the extent that we stream close to 1,000 hours of live television programming around the world every month, it's hard not to say we're a media company as well," Peloton's...Deals and IPOsread more
Former French President Jacques Chirac has died at the age of 86, Chirac's son-in-law told Reuters on Thursday.
Chirac was president of France from 1995-2007. Under his presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.
Chirac also opposed the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq.