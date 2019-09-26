GM reinstates health insurance for striking UAW members

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
DETROIT – General Motors has reinstated health care for its 48,000 workers who are on strike as contract talks with the United Auto Workers come closer to a tentative deal that would end the work stoppage, which is now in its 11th day.
The automaker cut health-care coverage for union members last week, moving them to more expensive, temporary COBRA plans on Sept. 16, the first day of the strike.
GM told the union it was reinstating the coverage after realizing its change caused "significant confusion" among employees, according to a letter received by the UAW on Thursday. Some employees were unsure whether they had health benefits at all, according to interviews with workers and other media reports.
"GM is very concerned about the significant confusion caused around our employee's health care coverage. Throughout this negotiation," it said in a statement sent to CNBC. "GM has said that our number one focus was on the well-being of our employees. That remains the case today."
UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, told GM in a letter that its changes in health-care coverage were "irresponsible," saying the automaker is "toying with the lives of hundreds of thousands of our UAW families."
"There is no doubt that public sentiment see these actions of GM as a shameful act!" he wrote in a Thursday message to Scott Sandefur, GM – North America vice president of labor relations, who informed Dittes that UAW members' health benefits were being reinstated.