House subcommittee asks e-cigarette companies to stop advertising

Officials were worried Trump was abusing his office to solicit...

The nine-page document also alleges efforts to suppress records involving Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.

Watch: Acting intelligence director speaks about Trump...

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.

Peloton CEO says IPO 'left something on the table on pricing'

Peloton CEO John Foley says he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut.

Stocks open little changed as traders assess whistleblower...

Stocks opened little changed on Thursday after a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump was released.

Trump whistleblower bombshells: Effort to sway 2020 election and...

President Donald Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani are accused in the complaint of asking Ukraine's new president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son...

Cramer warns against getting too excited about Peloton's IPO

"This is the kind of thing that will be exciting for today, tomorrow. And then, I think we're going to look back say, 'What were we thinking,'" predicts CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Why Amazon is making a bunch of bizarre Alexa gadgets

Amazon's desire to keep its lead in voice controlled AI means it's testing a lot of strange new products in public.

Pending home sales rebound in August as the slump in the West...

Buyers are back in the housing market, but they are still having a hard time finding what they want and what they can afford.

US business investment much weaker in the second quarter than...

U.S. business investment contracted more sharply that previously estimated in the second quarter and corporate profit growth was tepid.

Shares of Beyond Meat surge 12% after McDonald's tests its...

McDonald's will test a new "plant, lettuce and tomato" sandwich using Beyond Meat's patties in 28 restaurants next week.

House subcommittee sends letters to e-cigarette companies to stop...

A congressional panel asks e-cigarette makers to halt all television, radio, print and digital advertising "in the interest of safeguarding the health and well-being of one of...

How one Wells Fargo investment strategist is positioning with...

Technology, consumer discretionary and financial stocks look most attractive to Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo's Investment Institute, as stocks...

Health and Science

House subcommittee asks e-cigarette companies to stop advertising

Megan Graham@megancgraham
Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • A House panel has sent letters to four e-cigarette companies asking for them to halt television, radio, print and digital advertising for their products.
  • The letters were sent to Fontem Ventures, Japan Tobacco International, Reynolds American and NJOY.
  • The letters were sent the same day Juul announced it was suspending all product advertising.
Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) (L) points to a poster showing similarities between Marlboro cigarette ads and JUUL Vaping paraphernalia, during a House Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee hearing that heard testimony on JUUL's Role in the youth nicotine epidemic, on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

A congressional panel has asked four e-cigarette companies to halt all television, radio, print and digital advertising "in the interest of safeguarding the health and well-being of one of our nation's most precious resources — our youth."

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House Oversight and Reform committee's panel on consumer products, made the requests Wednesday in letters to e-cigarette makers Fontem Ventures, Japan Tobacco International, Reynolds American and NJOY. Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., runs the committee that oversees consumer product investigations.

"Today, e-cigarette market leader, Juul Labs, announced its decision to cease all print, broadcast, and digital advertisements of e-cigarettes in the United States, effective immediately," Krishnamoorthi wrote in the letters. "I am writing today to respectfully, but strongly, request your company to do the same."

Fontem Ventures and Reynolds said they received Krishnamoorthi's letter but didn't say whether they would pull their advertising as requested. The other two companies didn't immediately responded to a request for comment.

Juul announced on Wednesday that it was halting all advertising for its products and replacing CEO Kevin Burns by former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite. Altria owns a 35% stake in Juul.

Major media companies including Viacom, WarnerMedia and CBS said they would be dropping e-cigarette advertising as deaths from a mysterious vaping-related illness climb and health regulators around the world pull flavored vaping products off their shelves. Two more deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 11. WGN America said Monday the network has removed television ads for flavored vaping e-cigarettes and was in the process of reviewing its policy regarding vaping products generally.

Though Juul vowed to suspend its product advertising, other major e-cigarette companies are still advertising on TV. Fontem Ventures-owned Blu, for instance, as of Wednesday had spent nearly $3.4 million on TV ads in the prior two weeks on networks including Comedy Central, TNT and AMC, according to media measurement firm iSpot.tv.

VIDEO2:0002:00
85 percent of Juul sales are flavored e-cigarettes: CFRA Research analyst
Squawk Box