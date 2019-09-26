Hypersonic weapons are the center of a new arms race between China, the US and Russia

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Peloton slides after opening below IPO price in market debut

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.

CNBC Disruptor 50

Stocks fall, led by chip stocks on trade-war concerns

Stocks fell as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.

US Markets

China says it has bought a 'considerable' amount of US...

China said it has purchased a "considerable" amount of U.S. soybeans and pork ahead of trade talks in Washington.

Markets

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politics

Dunkin' sued for cyberattacks resulting in tens of thousands of...

In 2015, hackers accessed money stored on Dunkin' value cards of nearly 20,000 customers who created accounts through Dunkin's website and mobile apps.

Restaurants

Officials were worried Trump was abusing his office to solicit...

The nine-page document also alleges efforts to suppress records involving Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine's president.

Politics

Watch: Acting intelligence director speaks about Trump...

The House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint.

Politics

Trump warns again that the stock market would crash if he is...

"Do you think it was luck that got us to the best Stock Market and Economy in our history. It wasn't," President Donald Trump tweets.

Markets

Trump whistleblower bombshells: An alleged cover-up and a secret...

The whistleblower says senior White House officials intervened to "lock down" records of the call with Zelensky.

Politics

GM reinstates health insurance for striking UAW members

GM has reinstated health care for its striking 48,000 United Auto Workers members as the two sides continue negotiations to reach a tentative deal to end the work stoppage,...

Autos

The whistleblower scandal could be a win for Elizabeth Warren –...

While somewhat embarrassing for President Trump, the Ukraine whistleblower scandal is likely going to be a fatal blow for Joe Biden's campaign, according to Jake Novak.

Politics

Peloton CEO says IPO 'left something on the table on pricing'

Peloton CEO John Foley says he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut.

Health and Science
World News

Hypersonic weapons are the center of a new arms race between China, the US and Russia

Jeff Morganteen@jmorganteen
Andrea Miller @andreajasmiller
VIDEO6:4106:41
How hypersonic weapons created a new arms race
The Bottom Line

Hypersonic weapons travel more than five times the speed of sound and can evade traditional missile defense systems.

It's no wonder why Russia, China and the United States all want them as part of their military arsenals.

It's also an arms race among American defense contractors. Currently, the Pentagon has nearly a dozen programs tasked with developing and defending against the new breed of weapons. In 2019, the Pentagon awarded two multibillion dollar hypersonic weapons contracts to Lockheed Martin.

As the world's major powers fight to develop these new weapons, they'll need new ways to defend against them as well. And that's not cheap.

Watch the video above to find out more about the new hypersonic arms race.

