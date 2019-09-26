Illumina, maker of DNA sequencing machines, had a small round of layoffs in September

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.Technologyread more
Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...Politicsread more
In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.2020 Electionsread more
In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.Market Insiderread more
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.Politicsread more
Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...Technologyread more
In its last earnings call, Illumina noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, as sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and...Technologyread more
Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.Marketsread more
Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.Investingread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.Market Insiderread more
Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.Airlinesread more
Illumina, which makes machines to sequence DNA, laid off 58 people from its staff of more than 8,000 this month, according to publicly available filings.
The news follows Illumina shares taking a hit in July when the company slashed its full-year guidance and previewed disappointing second-quarter revenue. In an earnings call, the company noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, but did not elaborate further on why sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry were down. These companies rely on Illumina's technology to help them turn human DNA samples from biological material into code that a computer can interpret.
The layoffs occurred across the company's San Diego and San Mateo, California offices on September 5th, according to a filing with the state's Employment Development Department. They included a handful of technical writers, as well as scientists and engineering staff, including an artificial intelligence specialist, among other functions. An Illumina spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to comment further.
The company, known for being the first company to break the $1,000 barrier to sequence a human genome, has has more than 100 open jobs listed on its website, including for software engineers, scientists, and human resources staff.
Helix, another company in the consumer genomics space that was backed by Illumina, laid off an undisclosed number of employees and closed several offices in May, according to GenomeWeb.
Illumina, which got its start in the late 1990s, has forged close ties with the Silicon Valley technology sector. Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, sits on its board, and CEO Francis deSouza previously worked at Symantec and Microsoft.
In 2018, the company made its largest acquisition in more than 20 years by picking up Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 billion.
WATCH: Illumina CEO discusses DNA sequencing growth in Aug 2018