Illumina, maker of DNA sequencing machines, had a small round of layoffs in September

Peloton buyers aren't quite sure whether it's a hardware company...

Even after falling in its stock market debut on Thursday, Peloton still trades at a steep premium to Fitbit, GoPro and Sonos.

Technology

China trade talks set to resume Oct. 10

Trump administration officials have said they expected the talks with Beijing, which stalled out earlier this year amid disputes over a possible trade deal, to resume next...

Politics

Wall Street donors warn Democrats: We may back Trump if you...

In recent interviews of big-money Democratic donors, CNBC has found this opinion is becoming widely shared as Warren surges against Joe Biden.

2020 Elections

Endeavor latest black eye for IPO market, investors see companies...

In a surprising move, Endeavor pulled its IPO just before it was set to price, signaling a softer market for other initial offerings.

Market Insider

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cautioned against rushing to impeach President Donald Trump even as she said the president "betrayed " his oath of office.

Politics

Here's everything WeWork's new co-CEOs are trying to sell since...

Just two days after Adam Neumann's exit at WeWork, the company's new CEOs are taking significant steps to trim the fat in the hopes that it will help it get back on track for...

Technology

Illumina, maker of DNA sequencing devices, had small round of...

In its last earnings call, Illumina noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, as sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and...

Technology

Endeavor pulls plug on IPO day before debut

Global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor Group Holdings abandoned its IPO plans Thursday due to weak stock market demand.

Markets

Beyond Meat shorts lose over $80 million in one day as stock...

Beyond Meat stock jumped on Thursday and that's putting pressure on the hundreds of millions of dollars that investors have bet against the stock.

Investing

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: LATAM, Micron, Las...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Thursday.

Market Insider

Delta is buying 20% of LATAM, Latin America's largest airline

Delta Air Lines is buying a 20% stake in LATAM, Latin America's largest airline, as the Atlanta-based carrier aggressively pursues exposure to international markets.

Airlines

How Uber can get close to profitability, according to one analyst

"If they can't find a way to build a business outside of the cities, it's going to be tough to generate another three to four years of that growth rate," Wolfe Research...

Technology
Tech

Illumina, maker of DNA sequencing machines, had a small round of layoffs in September

Christina Farr@chrissyfarr
Key Points
  • Illumina, maker of DNA sequencing machines, has laid off 58 people across its California offices. It has more than 8,000 employees.
  • The news follows a disappointing Q2 earnings report and soft sales of direct-to-consumer DNA tests from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry.
A sales consultant with Illumina displays a flow cell at a symposium in La Jolla, California.
Sam Hodgson | Reuters

Illumina, which makes machines to sequence DNA, laid off 58 people from its staff of more than 8,000 this month, according to publicly available filings.

The news follows Illumina shares taking a hit in July when the company slashed its full-year guidance and previewed disappointing second-quarter revenue. In an earnings call, the company noted that it was impacted by weaknesses in the direct-to-consumer market, but did not elaborate further on why sales of genetic tests from companies like 23andMe and Ancestry were down. These companies rely on Illumina's technology to help them turn human DNA samples from biological material into code that a computer can interpret.

The layoffs occurred across the company's San Diego and San Mateo, California offices on September 5th, according to a filing with the state's Employment Development Department. They included a handful of technical writers, as well as scientists and engineering staff, including an artificial intelligence specialist, among other functions. An Illumina spokesperson confirmed the layoffs but declined to comment further.

The company, known for being the first company to break the $1,000 barrier to sequence a human genome, has has more than 100 open jobs listed on its website, including for software engineers, scientists, and human resources staff.

Helix, another company in the consumer genomics space that was backed by Illumina, laid off an undisclosed number of employees and closed several offices in May, according to GenomeWeb.

Illumina, which got its start in the late 1990s, has forged close ties with the Silicon Valley technology sector. Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, Phil Schiller, sits on its board, and CEO Francis deSouza previously worked at Symantec and Microsoft.

In 2018, the company made its largest acquisition in more than 20 years by picking up Pacific Biosciences for $1.2 billion.

WATCH: Illumina CEO discusses DNA sequencing growth in Aug 2018

VIDEO6:2206:22
Illumina CEO on the growth of DNA sequencing
Closing Bell

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.