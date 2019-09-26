The 'universally hated and cheap' energy sector is poised for a rebound, JP Morgan says

Investors should return to the hated but undervalued energy sector as the economy starts to grow again and oil prices turn higher, according to J.P. Morgan Chase strategists.

The industry is poised to rebound amid a stampede out by institutional investors, with specific beneficiaries likely to be exploration and production companies, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note to clients.

"We believe favorable technicals, improving fundamentals with stabilizing business cycle, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could help redirect flows into this universally hated and cheap sector," Lakos-Bujas wrote.