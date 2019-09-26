Lending money to friends or family will likely damage your relationships

If you lend money to friends or family, beware: You may never get it back.

What's more, you could permanently damage your relationship with the borrower. That's the findings of a new survey from Bankrate.com, which found that 46% of adults who lent money suffered either one or both of those consequences.

"The stats are pretty striking," said Ted Rossman, industry analyst at Bankrate. "Basically half the time, something goes wrong."

Bankrate's online survey of 2,490 adults was conducted in late August.

Among the biggest relationship killers were co-signing a loan or other financial product. Survey respondents said they also damaged their credit score and lost money in the process.

Another big regret for survey respondents was lending out their credit card, which also led to bad blood, lost money and lower credit scores.

The respondents who were most likely to do these favors were parents of adult children. Others who are likely to get burned: credit card holders who pay for group bills with the hopes of racking up more rewards points. Older millennials — individuals ages 30 to 38 — were most likely to get stuck with these bills.

Prepare yourself in advance if you're going to enter one of these sticky situations, Rossman advised.