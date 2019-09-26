Skip Navigation
'We weren't greedy' — Peloton CEO says IPO 'left something on the table on pricing'

Jessica Bursztynsky
Key Points
  • Peloton CEO John Foley says he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut on Thursday.
  • Peloton priced its IPO at $29 per share, the top of its original range between $26 and $29.
  • "We think we generally left something on the table in terms of pricing," says the company's co-founder. "I feel like we weren't greedy."
VIDEO3:5003:50
Peloton expected to be profitable by 2023: CEO John Foley
Squawk Box

Peloton Interactive co-founder and CEO John Foley told CNBC that he hopes to see "some momentum" in the company's stock in its market debut on Thursday.

"We think we generally left something on the table in terms of pricing" the company's initial public offering, Foley said, just hours before shares were set to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PTON.

"I don't know whether I'm allowed to say that," he joked, and then added, "I feel like we weren't greedy."

Peloton on Wednesday evening priced its IPO at $29 per share, the top of its original range between $26 and $29. The offering raised $1.16 billion, valuing the company at $8.1 billion.

"We hope it prices up," Foley said on "Squawk Box" on Thursday morning, referring to the stock price.

The company's bikes and treadmills — with accompanying video screens to stream live and on-demand classes — has earned loyalty among users who prefer to exercise at home instead of going to a studio.

Peloton has 1.4 million members, which it defines as users with a Peloton account.

Growing membership helped sales grow to $915 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, up 110% from in fiscal 2018. However, net losses in fiscal 2019 widened five-times to $245.7 million.

Peloton expects profitability in fiscal 2023, Foley said, adding that investors should be focusing on growth over the next two quarters.

The company is currently building two large production studios in New York City and London, and expanding in Europe.

Foley sees the costs to build the business as "investments," stressing that "we're in investment mode" and "prioritizing growth over profitability."

Nasdaq President Nelson Griggs told CNBC in an earlier interview Thursday that as long as billion-dollar-plus startups have scale and massive growth, some public investors are lenient on the path to profitability.

"The profitability question is one we know investors tend to ebb and flow about how important it is to get to profitability and how quickly," Griggs said. "That changes pretty quickly."

Disclosure: CNBC parent Comcast-NBCUniversal is also an investor in Peloton.

VIDEO12:3912:39
Watch CNBC's full interview with Peloton CEO John Foley on the company's IPO
Squawk Box
Key Points
  • Peloton co-founder John Foley says he sees his at-home fitness company as more than a maker of high-end stationary bikes and treadmills.
  • "We stream close to 1,000 hours of live television programming around the world every month," he says, sitting in front of its control-room monitors. "It's hard not to say we're a media company as well."
  • Peloton is expected to begin trading as a public stock on the Nasdaq on Thursday after pricing its initial public offering at $29 per share.