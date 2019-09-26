Senate passes short-term funding bill to dodge government shutdown

The stock listing comes during a tough couple of months for hotly watched and unprofitable IPOs.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
The Senate voted Thursday to pass a temporary funding bill and avoid a government shutdown at the end of the month.
The chamber approved the legislation by an 82-15 margin. As the House already passed the measure, the Senate vote sends it to President Donald Trump for his signature.
He is expected to sign it into law before the Sept. 30 funding deadline.
The so-called continuing resolution funds the government through Nov. 21, setting up another potential showdown over spending just a week before Thanksgiving. Lawmakers will need to come to an agreement over department spending levels amid yet another dispute over border security and military funding.
Congress already passed legislation to suspend the federal debt ceiling and set government spending levels for two years. Lawmakers have to separately pass bills allocating money to specific agencies, a process that has tripped them up.